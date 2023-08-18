$350,000,000 Man Andrew Tate Announces Rewards for Fans Who Publicly Support Him: “Believing in the Good…”

Andrew Tate believes in giving back to his fans. The $350 million man has made his fortune through different streams of business and his professional kickboxing career. He also runs an online course termed ‘Red Pill’. Tate strongly advocates the dangers of society and ‘The Matrix’. Due to this, he has garnered a strong loyal fan base whom he rewards from time to time. Recently, he announced rewards for fans who would publicly support him as they believe in good.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate is in a dire situation right now and that’s why he could use the help of his fans. Tate is in a strong court case right now which is covered extensively by the media globally. What’s more, there is a possibility of public pressure on the case conviction.

Having such a strong and loyal fanbase can help Tate if at all he needs aid. Perhaps that’s why it doesn’t matter to ‘Top G’ even if he has to spend money to reward his fans.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate announces rewards for public fan support

One of the most controversial personalities is at it again. Andrew Tate has promised his fans that he will provide them with rewards if they were to publicly support him. This comes after a Twitter account asked a fan question regarding who would they meet Andrew Tate or Elon Musk. If they chose not to meet both, they would receive $10,000,000.

Andrew Tate wrote, “Every single person you post supporting me will be rewarded with money for understanding my truth. The harder you mock people for believing in the good fight against evil, the more money they will recieve from me directly.“

Every single person you post supporting me will be rewarded with money for understanding my truth.

The harder you mock people for believing in the good fight against evil, the more money they will recieve from me directly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1691900819392577844?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This is quite interesting as it would not make a dent on Andrew Tate’s net worth if he were to spend a little money on fans. However, if fans in great number started to take Tate up on his claims, it would be fascinating to watch Andrew Tate’s strategy for dealing with the situation. Moreover, this is not the first time that Tate has used such a tactic.

Tate offered a fan $10,000 for public support

Recently a fan supported ‘Top G’ publicly and Tate was quite pleased with it. Thus, he replied to a Tweet asking the fan to DM him so that he can send $10,000 to him.

Tate wrote, “DM me @michael_kove. 10k coming your way.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1690867725894119424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There was no response on the Tweet from the fan or any news of him receiving the money afterward. Thus, it will be interesting to watch what Tate does when other fans start publicly supporting him.