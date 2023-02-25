Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Pelicans Release Injury Update for the 284Lb Star

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Judging by their recent form, no one will believe that the New Orleans Pelicans were a top-3 seeded team a few months ago. Ever since Zion Williamson sustained an injury on his right hamstring, the Pels have tumbled down the Western Conference standings.

In the absence of the 6-foot-6 forward, Willie Green’s boys have been performing like a lottery team. Since the 2nd January clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Louisiana-based franchise has gone 7-16, while being among the lowest-rated offensive teams in the league.

Also Read: Zion Williamson Explains Reasoning Behind His Bullmastiffs’ Names

Post the All-Star break, NOLA lost to the Toronto Raptors. Playing their final game on the road, before flying back to New Orleans for a 1-game homestand, Brandon Ingram and co. will face the New York Knicks.

Is Zion Williamson playing vs the New York Knicks?

When Zion first suffered the hamstring injury, he was supposed to miss out on 3-4 weeks. However, after re-aggravating the injury, David Griffin revealed that the former Duke Blue Devil would be side-lined for a few more weeks.

Expected to be re-evaluated post the All-Star break, we still don’t have any timeline for Zanos’ return. However, there is one thing for sure – Zion will not suit up for the Pels-Knicks contest tonight.

Joining the 284-pound star on the injury report are Dyson Daniels (Questionable), E.J. Liddell (Out) Dereon Seabron (Out).

Facing an in-form NYK, it’ll be extremely difficult for New Orleans to grab a win at Madison Square Garden.

Zion Williamson was having a terrific season before going down with an injury. In the 29 games he played, the highflyer managed to lodge 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Clearly, the Pels are in desperate need of wins. However, the front office will only let the 2-time All-Star take on the floor once he has fully recovered.

Also Read: Zion Williamson Could Have $40 Million Snatched Away From Him By the Pelicans Due to This Clause Amidst Yet Another Injury