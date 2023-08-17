2 Years After Jake Paul Vowed To Eat Him Alive, Canelo Alvarez Changed Tunes on the Boxer: “He Needs To Enjoy…”

Jake Paul has a habit of calling out opponents which might seem on another level. However, he does it fearlessly. The likes of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been at the receiving end of it. What’s more, even Canelo Alvarez felt the heat of a Jake Paul call-out two years ago when the ‘The Problem Child’ vowed to eat him alive. Despite, the back and forth over the years, Canelo’s perspective over the years has changed of Paul.

Jake Paul is fresh off his victory against Nate Diaz. Although Diaz is at the later end of his career, he still is a great challenge. He defeated Tony Ferguson in 2022 in his last fight in the UFC. However, the YouTuber turned-boxer was able to get past him without any major concerns.

Paul is now willing to shift attention from boxing to MMA. He wants to fight the Stockton fighter inside the octagon. Whilst many would see this as a huge mistake, Paul has supreme confidence in his abilities and praise from the likes of Alvarez goes a long way.

Canelo Alvarez changed his tunes on Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez has turned into an unstoppable force. He will now look to conquer Jermel Charlo the light middleweight fighter. Alvarez was asked about ‘The Problem Child’ during his face-off against Charlo.

Alvarez said, “My level is another level…I think he needs to enjoy what he’s doing and that’s it. He needs to calm down and stop calling out people on another level. He needs to focus on what he’s doing.“

Alvarez might recognize Paul’s contribution to the sport of boxing and how good of a job he is doing. However, Canelo still warns Paul not to cross paths with him. This could be related to the comments made by Paul back in 2022.

Paul claimed he would eat Canelo alive

Jake Paul has turned the boxing world upside down, surely there are more eyeballs on the sport due to Paul. However, ‘The Problem Child’ believes that the same could not be said about Alvarez. Paul once made his opinion on Alvarez public through Tweet.

Paul wrote, “you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive.“

Although Paul might be good in selling his fights, Alvarez claims that Paul is not at his level in boxing. It will be interesting to see if they both square off in the future. Do you think they will ever fight each other?