Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Date, Venue, and Other Updates

2023 is the year the former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor returns to fighting. The Irish UFC superstar was out for almost two years after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during his bout with rival Dustin Poirier in 2021.

However, the long hiatus hasn’t affected McGregor’s stake as fans are going crazy after Dana White and UFC made his return official. ‘The Notorious’ before he enters the stage will coach the upcoming season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter against fellow lightweight Michael Chandler. Following that, the two will headline a pay-per-view later in September. Here, let’s take a look at all the information we know about the blockbuster bout.

Everything about the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout

As of writing this, both the combatants are a heavy favorite at -110 going into the fight. But this might surely change as we move closer to the bout. It is interesting to note that despite his two-fight skid and a long break from fighting, fans are confident about McGregor’s fighting caliber.

Talking about the weight category in which the fighters will compete, it was initially believed that they will fight at welterweight. This seemed to be a better option, as Chandler wanted McGregor at 170 lbs. Also, this is a comfortable weight class for ‘The Notorious’ and he has a good record in it.

Dana White said on the Pat McAfee Show that CONOR MCGREGOR vs MICHAEL CHANDLER is at 155 ⚖️#ConorMcGregor #UFC pic.twitter.com/CZgXUVFuNU — Fight 4 Yours (@fight_4_yours) February 9, 2023

But in one of his recent media appearances, the UFC supremo Dana White revealed that they will compete in the lightweight division. The exact date of the bout is yet to be announced. But it is most likely to take place around September.

In a recent interview, White also revealed that he is working on getting the Dallas Cowboys Stadium for this fight, which could hold over 80,000 fans. However, there is yet no confirmation on the same.

McGregor is yet to enter the USADA testing pool

It is important to note that McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021. Hence, he has been out of the USADA testing pool for a long time now. Before he competes in any professional fight, McGregor will have to stay in the testing pool for at least six months.

‘The Notorious’ has gained a lot of mass since his injury. He looks nowhere near lightweight. Thus, many have raised eyebrows at his transformation., Interestingly, last year McGregor stated that he will enroll in the testing pool in February 2023. However, it remains to be seen if he has entered the USADA testing pool or not.

What are your thoughts about this fight? Would you like to see them compete at welterweight or lightweight?