UFC Illegal Moves: Check Out the List of Moves Banned in Dana White’s Promotion

The UFC is the foremost organization for Mixed Martial Arts in the world. MMA is a very brutal sport, one of the bloodiest combat sports in the world. In MMA, everything from knees to elbows are legal when it comes to striking. However, even in this ruthless sport, there are some moves that are considered illegal. The UFC has their own handbook for these illegal moves and it is available on their website.

The UFC uses these rules to safeguard fighters from permanent damage. Fighter safety is a very important issue for the organization.

– Butting with the head

– Eye gouging of any kind

– Biting or spitting at an opponent

– Fish hooking

– Hair pulling

– Spiking an opponent to the canvas on his head or neck

– Strikes to the spine or the back of the head.

– Throat strikes of any kind, and/or grabbing the trachea

– Fingers outstretched toward an opponent’s face/eyes

– Downward pointing elbow strike (’12 to ‘6 strike)

– Groin attacks of any kind

– Kneeing and/or kicking the head of a grounded opponent

– Stomping a grounded opponent

– Holding opponent’s gloves or shorts

– Holding or grabbing the fence or ropes with fingers or toes

These illegal moves have seen champions lose their belts. Using any of these moves intentionally, or even unintentionally, can lead to a direct disqualification.

Meanwhile, the UFC Mexico City is this weekend, and ahead of the event, Brian Ortega gave his opinion on the UFC 298 main event.

Brian Ortega gives Ilia Topuria his props but believes Alexander Volkanovski was not himself at UFC 298

UFC 298 came as a shock for many when Ilia Topuria dethroned Alexander Volkanovski. The Spaniard knocked ‘Volk’ out in the second round to become champion.

During media day for his next fight, a reporter asked Brian Ortega what he thought of the fight. He responded by saying,

“Props to Ilia, he won. That was an impressive, very very devastating KO…And then Volk, to me it didn’t seem like it was the same Volk.”

Although Brian Ortega does not feel like Alexander Volkanovski was himself when he fought Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, Volkanovski himself said he felt amazing inside the octagon.

The Australian had everything going for him and thought he was up on the scorecards as well. Topuria just landed an amazing right hook that would put anyone down and out.