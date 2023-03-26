Andrew Tate Arrest Update: Major Development as US Embassy Is ‘Taking Interest’ in the Case Similar to Brittney Griner

Over the past few weeks, the case of Andrew Tate has changed in a number of ways. Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, two controversial brothers, were detained in December 2023 on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. They had already been imprisoned for more than two months. The Romanian court earlier this month increased their custody for an additional 30 days, which made their case more difficult. It is crucial to remember that the extension is decided on the grounds of the continuing investigation. The brothers have not yet been charged with the alleged offenses by the court.

The prolonged arrest of Andrew and Tristan Tate has enraged their fans as a result. However, for Tate’s admirers, the most recent case development may provide some optimism.

The US Embassy ‘takes interest’ in the Andrew Tate case

A dedicated news feed on Twitter called “Censored Men” has been updating followers on the Tate brothers. The account recently shared a video of Tina Glandian, Andrew Tate’s solicitor, in which she offered fresh insight into the matter.

The Tate brothers recruited Tina Glandian, a seasoned solicitor, well-known for accepting cases like the ones involving Chris Brown and Mike Tyson, to handle their legal matter this year. Glandian talked about allegations that the Tate brothers were suing a purported victim for defamation to threaten her away from the case, in the video.

NEW statement from The Tate Brothers US attorney, Tina Glandian, clears up some misconceptions around The Tates.

"We are grateful that the US Embassy is taking an interest in this case"

Glandian asserted that the Tate brothers are looking for the truth and taking all necessary legal action to clear their identities, not to frighten anyone. She also mentioned that the US embassy was now taking an interest in the case.

“We are grateful that the US embassy has now taken interest in this case. I know that one of their highest priorities is to provide assistance to US citizens detained abroad like they’ve done for countless other citizens and recently for Brittany Greiner and Taylor Dudley. We are optimistic that with their assistance we can finally take Tate brothers home,” Tina said.

The Tate brothers Threaten $300 Million Lawsuit against an alleged victim

Six victims have come forward to testify against the Tate brothers after their arrest. The prosecution, according to reports, has not yet presented conclusive evidence against the brothers, though.

The brothers have always maintained their innocence on those grounds. The legal team for Tate also wrote to one of the victims earlier this year asking to retract the charges. Tate’s legal team threatened the woman and her family with a $300 million lawsuit for defamation in the USA.

Tina Glandian has recently clarified the situation around the lawsuit, though. She made it quite apparent that the goal was to lessen the harm done to the Tate brother’s reputation and personal life as a result of false accusations. Also, with the US embassy’s involvement, the case might take a positive turn for the Tate brothers.

