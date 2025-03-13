Logan Confirms Jake Paul vs. KSI Won’t Happen at 190 lbs, Dismisses YouTube Audience Expectations

The Jake Paul vs. KSI saga just got a little more complicated. Fans have been waiting forever for these two to finally step into the ring, but there’s always been one big problem: the weight. Neither side has been able to agree on a weight class, and it’s been the biggest roadblock in making this fight happen. Now, Logan Paul has weighed in on the matter and pretty much pulled the curtains on the whole circus.

After months of ‘will they/ won’t they’, it was being rumored that Jake and KSI had agreed to fight a 190 lbs. It would have been ideal for KSI as the YouTuber-turned-boxer will naturally find it difficult to make it to 230 lbs – Jake’s weight for the Mike Tyson fight.

And while Jake is not a natural heavyweight and is unlikely to stay at 230 lbs, he is also not willing to go below 200-210 lbs.

“He won’t go down to a weight where he is genuinely uncomfortable, just to satisfy like a YouTube audience,” his older brother Logan stated.

Logan reveals Jake Paul won’t fight KSI at 190 lbs as he doesn’t care to please the “YouTube audience” pic.twitter.com/VVcFvKapGk — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) March 12, 2025

But that’s not all. Logan also revealed that Jake’s lack of interest in fighting KSI goes beyond just the weight issue. It’s about credibility. Jake views KSI as an influencer boxer, and that’s not what he is looking for.

As ‘The Problem Child’ has been telling everyone, he wants to fight real boxers. Interestingly, fighting 60-year-old legends is a funny way of going about it.

Jake did try his best to sign a deal with Canelo Alvarez, but Turki Alalshikh snaked that deal away from under him without much ado. That ought to have left a sour taste in his mouth. There hasn’t been a noise from the ‘Problem Child’ ever since.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Canelo fights at cruiserweight. It was unlikely he was ever going to gain 10-15 lbs for Jake. Jake, to a boxer of his stature, is the equivalent of what KSI is to Jake.

So if the fight were to go ahead as planned, Jake would have had to drop down to 200 lbs. So, where is the issue? Is it that Jake is not comfortable at 190 lbs, or is it just that KSI is not worth it?

KSI claims to fight like Bivol

Well, not according to KSI. The Prime Hydration co-owner might still have flared elbows when he punches, but that doesn’t mean he’s anywhere near short of confidence.

During a press conference for his fight against Dillon Danis later this month for a Misfits event, KSI first boldly claimed that his power was comparable to that of former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

At this point, even Danis laughed at the ridiculousness of that statement.

But KSI apparently hadn’t had enough. So, he claimed to have been practicing like WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

“I’ve switched it up a little bit, I’ve created more of a hybrid….I guess similar to how Bivol fights, that’s kind of like the look that I kinda want. And I’m excited to showcase the skills I’ve been working on.” he said.

The statement is so out of pocket that even Danis felt weird discussing it. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Jake, having rubbed shoulders with the veterans of combat sports, doesn’t want any part of his comedy drama.