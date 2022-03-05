UFC 272 PPV: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal , Payouts, Sponsors & benefits

Colby Covington is promoting arguably the biggest fight of his MMA career against Jorge Masvidal, and these can be the PPV of UFC 272

Colby Covington is proposing the biggest fight promotion in his MMA career, however, it looks like he will not get paid points in view of his big event fight.

The former UFC welterweight title champion faces Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s UFC 272 title bout. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Covington (16-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC) were former friends and teammates, but after a disagreement over allegations of incomplete pay from Covington’s section to Masvidal’s coach, two they became bitter enemies. Their rivalry has become one of the biggest rivals in today’s fighting game.

The big battle leading the pay-per-view event with UFC views often means a major payday, but Covington has indicated he will not receive a portion of the reduction in sales for each payout.

“I have stopped watching paid,” Covington told reporters on news Wednesday. “I do not care what people pay for this war. This is a personal fight. I want to come and show the UFC and show that I deserve to be a UFC fighter for life. ”

The vast majority of UFC pay per view are associated with heroic battles. Very few wars in the past have been the subject of a paid event without a title line. These unusual exceptions include limited fighters like MMA stars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Covington vs. Masvidal now joins that select group with the title UFC pay-per-view while not the title.

PPV Buys, Sponsor and Benefits:

UFC 272 purse payouts for the forthcoming pay-per-view event looks the following:

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Sponsorship Bonus ~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys) MAIN CARD Jorge Masvidal $530,000 $35,000 $600,000 Colby Covington $310,000 $50,000 $350,000 Rafael dos Anjos $435,000 $60,000 $510,000 Renato Moicano $110,000 $25,000 $570,000 Edson Barboza $277,500 $25,000 $305,000 Bryce Mitchell $122,000 $20,000 $140,000 Kevin Holland $330,000 $25,000 $400,000 Alex Oliveira $260,000 $15,000 $275,000 Sergey Spivak $150,000 $5,000 $150,000 Greg Hardy $130,000 $4,000 $135,000 PRELIMINARY CARD Jalin Turner $75,000 $5,000 $75,000 Jamie Mullarkey $20,000 $7,500 $27,500 Marina Rodriguez $25,000 $6,000 $35,000 Yan Xiaonan $60,000 $5,000 $65,000 Nicolae Negumereanu $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Kennedy Nzechukwu $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Maryna Moroz $85,000 $4,000 $90,000 Mariya Agapova $80,000 $4,000 $85,000 EARLY PRELIMS CARD Brian Kelleher $146,000 $5,000 $150,000 Umar Nurmagomedov $75,000 $5,000 $80,000 Tim Elliott $98,000 $5,000 $105,000 Tagir Ulanbekov $23,000 $5,000 $30,000 Devonte Smith $25,000 $5,000 $25,000 Ludovit Klein $24,000 $5,000 $30,000 Dustin Jacoby $23,500 $4,000 $25,000 Michal Oleksiejczuk $20,000 $5,000 $25,000 Jessica Eye $40,000 $4,000 $40,000 Manon Fiorot $20,000 $4,000 $24,000

Jorge Masvidal is the top paid Athletes on the card as they showcase the main event of UFC 272. Payouts also include the following:

UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 Gateway Income

PPV Sales

