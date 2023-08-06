3 Years After His Loss, Conor McGregor Told Mike Tyson He Will Beat Floyd Mayweather in ‘Inevitable Rematch’

Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson have had a good bond in recent years. However, it was not all merry at one point in time. In 2017, Conor McGregor was going to fight Floyd Mayweather, which would generate over $600 million in revenue. Before the fight, Tyson sided with his foe Mayweather while predicting the winner of the fight. Tyson ended up being right as Mayweather knocked out McGregor. However, 3 years after his loss Conor McGregor made a Tweet to tell Mike Tyson that he will beat Mayweather one day in the inevitable rematch.

Conor McGregor is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. During his peak, McGregor became the first UFC double-division champion. What’s more, he did it against some of the toughest champions the promotion has ever seen.

Thus, after claiming two belts McGregor decided to venture into boxing for a big payday against Mayweather. Despite losing out to one of the greatest fighters of all time, McGregor showed heart during the fight and changed Tyson’s perception of him.

Conor McGregor pledged his life to defeat Floyd Mayweather to Mike Tyson

Years after losing to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor was showered appreciation by Mike Tyson. Although Tyson thought McGregor would get ‘killed’ against Mayweather, the Irishman was impressive in his boxing debut. Responding to the praise McGregor wrote about how will try to beat Mayweather for Tyson.

McGregor wrote, “Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it. It is great to see you back Iron Mike.“

It was great to see McGregor getting along with Tyson. However, Tyson did not have much confidence in McGregor to begin with. While predicting the fight, Tyson called McGregor ‘dumb’ for accepting a fight.

Tyson was mad over the $600 million fight

According to a report from ESPN, Mike Tyson revealed that he was not happy at all about the fight. He thought that McGregor stood no chance against someone as technical as Mayweather. Moreover, Tyson was also opposed to an MMA fighter fighting a boxer.

Tyson said, “McGregor is going to get killed boxing. Boxing? I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? [McGregor] put his dumb ass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. [McGregor] can’t kick and grab and stuff. … He’s not going to stand much of a chance.“

However, McGregor was able to win over Tyson and squash the beef they had. What’s more, McGregor even went and met Tyson when the boxer came to Dublin.