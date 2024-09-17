Joe Rogan Blames Capitalism as the Reason for Soccer’s Struggles in the U.S. Market

What excites Joe Rogan more than MMA? Well, if you haven’t watched the latest episode of the JRE podcast, you already got the wrong answer! Well, don’t be surprised, its cricket and soccer that intrigues and fascinates the 57-year-old UFC commentator more than UFC!

In his latest segment with fellow comedian, Tom Segura, Joe was asked what captivates him besides his first love MMA. In his response, Joe revealed his fascination with soccer also mentioning why it doesn’t explode in the United States.

“I’ll tell you what I really like watching is soccer! We went to the Austin professional soccer games. Soccer is legit, here’s one of the reasons why soccer is legit and why it’s not going to become successful in America. It’s because they don’t take breaks so there’s no f**king commercial time, there’s no time to shove Taco Bell down your f**cking face.”

Being a proud American, Joe did not shy away from exposing the capitalistic nature of businesses in the country. NFL works wonders because one can sit for a match, miss the entire game and still have a great time watching ads and halftime shows.

The NFL is essentially like playing a song on YouTube. It’s fun, but you’ve got to watch an ad. Except, there’s no premium and so JLo entertains you while you wait. Soccer offers no such luxuries.

Stating the obvious, Rogan mentioned that, there are fewer ads when it comes to a football game compared to something like UFC or cricket for that matter and that simply is killing its own game, failing to generate millions in ad revenue that can later be used to expand the sport and its horizons.

Of course, this is only in the US market for soccer remains the most popular sport across the world, played by over 200 countries. So naturally, it frustates Rogan that the sport will never have that kind of foothold over the United States.

Regardless of the disappointment, it seems that the MMA pundit is making the most of his grief by drowing himself in the fascination over The Sphere.

Rogan blown away by UFC Noche at the Sphere

UFC 306 was a spectacle no doubt about it. In fact, popular UFC commentator, Joe Rogan was left speechless at the very start of the event. While fellow commentators like Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik had already seen the Las Vegas Sphere in action ahead of the first sporting event while Rogan was late to the party,

But after witnessing the massive LED wall and the visual experience, Joe was simply awestruck.

For the first time in the history of the promotion, the octagon was surrounded by a towering interior LED screen, wrapped around most of the audience, allowing each fight to take place in a seemingly different ‘world’.

Just before the scene became lively, showing the massive Noche UFC logo, Rogan out of astonishment exclaimed,

“Woah.”

In fact, after witnessing such an event of such magnitude, Rogan wanted every future UFC event to be held at the Sphere! While that is highly unlikely, the MMA pundit took things to his Instagram with a post captioned,

“What a venue! It’s so insane to see in real life. I hope it translated onto your television.”

What are your thoughts on the UFC’s past massive PPV event? Did it really live up to its expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.