UFC 300: Date, Time, and More – Everything We Know About the Event So Far

The UFC community is currently talking a lot about UFC 300. A few reports and online updates are also saying that the authorities are planning something huge. About a month back, the promotion’s CEO, Dana White notified the UFC community about the main events of the upcoming PPVs. But it’s pertinent to note that the available reports lack any information on the main events of the PPVs after UFC 299.

This is why the fans are predicting that UFC 300 will finally become the PPV to feature the return of the biggest UFC star, Conor McGregor. But, it’s also important to note that there is no official confirmation of any bout scheduled for the milestone event. Still, McGregor’s probable rival, Michael Chandler, expressed a lot of positivity regarding the materialization of the bout in a recent interview.

Another piece of unconfirmed news is also making massive headlines about UFC 300. UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier, suffered a devastating KO loss at UFC 292. However, in his subsequent interviews, ‘The Diamond’ talked about making a return at the mega event. He also put out an update on his ‘X’ profile that read:

“Working on something #300″

It’s quite apparent that fans took the number that ended his tweet as the number of the UFC PPV in which he is planning to make his comeback. However, there’s an even bigger speculation regarding UFC 300 than Poirier’s return.

Will the UFC 300 also feature Jon Jones besides Conor McGregor?

Most fans may already know that the current UFC heavyweight king, Jon Jones had to pull out of his UFC 295 bout due to a shoulder injury. But a lot of fans labeled the video that showcased Jones’ injury as a staged one. A large chunk of them also opined that since the UFC authorities are planning something big for UFC 300, they want to put ‘Bones’ in that card as well.

But a report by ‘The Sun’ revealed that Dana White isn’t pretty positive about Jones’ recovery for the event. But he also hasn’t revealed when exactly is UFC 300 scheduled for. Well the promotion’s official website says that the promotion has scheduled UFC 299 for 10 March 2024. Hence, fans may expect that UFC 300 will take place somewhere in April 2024.

Now if all of these speculations come out to be true, UFC’s milestone event will stand a high chance to become the best-selling PPV in the history.