$40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Gives Insights to His New Project in Collaboration With UFC and Dana White

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently sent ripples into the MMA community by announcing a special project in collaboration with UFC and Dana White. Now, the $40 million man has shared insights into his new project with his latest Instagram post.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago Nurmagomedov joined Dana White on his Instagram live. During the conversation, the Dagestani revealed that he has accepted a documentary offer involving UFC, leaving the UFC boss and MMA fans pleasantly surprised.

Nurmagomedov has recently revealed a timeframe for its release, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the documentary, heightening fan interest.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares huge insights about his documentary with UFC and Dana White

Nurmagomedov shared a series of pictures in the post showing him sharing a meal with the crew. The post also featured footage of them flying around the rugged mountains of Dagestan and shooting across beautiful valleys. It also provided airborne footage of the village where Nurmagomedov spent his childhood.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CwfO8F1s6VJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Previously, he had discussed a rough timeline for the documentary to be released in 2024 summer. In his latest post he confirmed it, Nurmagomedov wrote:

“The Documentary will be released in Summer 2024, inshallah [Translated from Russian]“

Considering Nurmagomedov’s post, it is sure that the documentary aims to provide the fans with previously unseen aspects of Eagle’s personal and professional life.

Advertisement

Despite such a positive wave of feeling amongst fans, Nurmagomedov’s fierce rival Conor McGregor wasn’t impressed and reacted with a 5-word bomb to the documentary announcement.

Conor McGregor reacts to The Eagle’s documentary announcement

The Irishman had his own documentary ‘McGregor Forever‘ released on Netflix earlier this year. The announcement of Khabib’s documentary became viral instantaneously and came to the notice of ‘The Notorious’. McGregor gave his negative reaction to the documentary through his Tweet before deleting it. He wrote:

“Po* on bus. The story.”

Despite McGregor’s swift efforts to remove the Tweet, some fans took a screenshot and uploaded it on social media. McGregor, due to his history with Nurmagomedov, was never going to praise his documentary.

However, fans are already excited by the mere announcement of the new project and can’t wait to watch previously unseen footage of The Eagle’s private life.