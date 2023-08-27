Conor McGregor Drops 5-Word Bomb on Khabib Nurmagomedov & Dana White’s Special Deal

Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov defeating Conor McGregor in their famous title fight back in 2018, their fierce rivalry has persisted over the years. McGregor in particular has continued to target Nurmagomedov in his interviews and social media posts. With that said, recently ‘The Notorious’ took a jab at the Dagestani again on Twitter after the latter revealed a special deal with UFC and Dana White.

The UFC Hall of Famer recently revealed on an Instagram Live with Dana White that he is working on his own documentary, which will be released next year.

Since the announcement, the news has been making a buzz among the fight fans. McGregor, however, doesn’t seem impressed by the same and has reacted to it with five words.

Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov-UFC documentary

Earlier this year, the Irishman also released his own documentary on Netflix titled ‘McGregor Forever’. Khabib Nurmagomedov has followed suit and is coming up with a similar project in partnership with the UFC.

Given their rivalry, McGregor was clearly agitated by the announcement and reacted with a jab at ‘The Eagle’ in a now-deleted Tweet. The former UFC two-weight champion wrote:

“Po* on bus. The story.”

Despite the Tweet being deleted quickly, it was captured by fans and went viral on social media. An Instagram page going by the name XcellentMMA posted it on their account. Despite McGregor’s comment, there is still buzz surrounding the upcoming documentary on the Dagestani.

The Eagle’s deal with Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared on Instagram Live with Dana White, and during their talk, ‘The Eagle’ announced that he has accepted for the documentary. White was apparently taken aback by Nurmagomedov’s statements, which he was unaware of.

The UFC boss was pleased by Nurmagomedov’s choice about the documentary. Both of them appeared to be quite excited about their project, but they did not share much information about the documentary.

Nevertheless, the UFC Hall of Famer has claimed it is going to be one of his best projects so far, which will be out next year in the summer. As a result, fans might be delighted to gain insight into the ex-UFC star’s personal and professional life.