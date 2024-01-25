Fedor Emelianenko Confirms Fight With Mike Tyson; Names the Only Thing Needed to Make the Fight Official

Mike Tyson shocked the world in 2020 by announcing his return to action against Roy Jones Jr in a boxing match. Both Jones Jr. and Tyson put on a competitive display of boxing, which wound back the clock many years for boxing fans. Since then, Tyson has been linked to several fighters for a potential comeback. However, according to recent reports, it appears as though Tyson has found the right dance partner for a comeback.

It is widely being reported that a boxing bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson has been agreed upon. They are looking for a group that can help to organize the fight. ‘The Last Emperor’ commented on the possible fight saying,

“The fight will follow boxing rules. I don’t think it will go for 12 rounds, but the regulations are still being discussed. There is mutual agreement, but financing needs to be secured. Currently, everything hinges on funding, but I believe it will be sorted out soon. I hope everything works out.”

Both Emelianenko and Tyson are legends in their respective sports. However, unlike Tyson, Emelianenko has remained active. His last fight was in February this year against Ryan Bader. ‘The Last Emperor’ came up short against Bader as he was stopped in the very first round of the fight. Following the loss, Emelianenko decided to retire from the sport of MMA. However, it appears as though his retirement is not going to last very long. ‘The Last Emperor’ has a mind-boggling 48 professional MMA fights to his name. However, none have been in the boxing ring.

A closer look at a potential fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson

The fight between Tyson and Emelianenko hinges on securing funding. Given the names involved, there might be a few companies interested in backing this. However, one stands out among the others. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been investing heavily into sports over the past two years or so. Boxing is one sport that they have backed heavily. The likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder, to name a few, have competed in Saudi Arabia.

The man leading the charge, his excellency Turki Alalshikh, in a recent interview stated that he wants to bring the likes of Devin Haney and Conor McGregor among others as well to the Kingdom to fight. Therefore, there is a very strong possibility that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia might take a keen interest in hosting the fight between two legends of the sport.