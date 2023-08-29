“$50,000 I Submit Him…”: Conor McGregor’s Friend Makes Bold Claim About Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are considered some of the best grapplers in combat sports. Both the Russian-based fighters have a strong background in Sambo and Wrestling. Thus, very few opponents came close to beating them. However, Conor McGregor’s friend claimed that he could submit UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev under two rounds and also bet $50,000 on it in a recent conversation with the Nelk Boys. Moreover, he also mentioned he could beat former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The fighter who claimed to fulfill such a difficult feat was none other than the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Dillon Danis. Despite a short 2-0 stint in MMA, ‘El Jefe’ is confident in his abilities against Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, who both have held the UFC lightweight title. McGregor’s friend had previously made such bold statements about fighting elite MMA athletes and has followed suit with his recent comments.

Dillon Danis claims he will defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis is busy with the preparation and promotion of his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14th. Ahead of his big fight, ‘El Jefe’ appeared with the famous YouTubers, Nelk Boys.

During their conversation posted on Full Send MMA’s Instagram, ‘El Jefe’ spoke highly and confidently about his skills as a fighter. Danis said:

“I might kill Islam [Makhachev], I think he doesn’t make it past two rounds with me, 100%. How much you wanna bet and we have our fight, $50k I submit him… Give me Khabib [Nurmagomedov] Come on.“

Like McGregor, Danis also had a bone to pick with the Dagestani and had a scuffle with him after the famous UFC 229 fight. Now, he is taking inspiration from the Irishman for his own upcoming fight against the WWE star.

Danis inspired by Conor McGregor’s trash talk

The BJJ star had agreed recently about using Conor McGregor’s strategy to target Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal. Similarly, McGregor had also brought Nurmagomedov’s wife and family in the pre-fight trash talk in 2018, and Danis was following suit.

Due to the personal comments and trash talk, the Danis vs. Paul fight has already generated a lot of interest among the fans. Evidently, the fight sold out the arena of 21,000 capacity just 24 hours after the ticket release.

Regardless of the strategies Danis implements to target his opponents, it remains unclear how good a boxer he is. Fans will be interested to see whether his confidence against the Russian wrestlers is replicated in his next fight against Paul.