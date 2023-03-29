6′ 2″ Tall Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Feels Like’ Danny DeVito Next to Towering UFC & NFL Stars

The name Arnold Schwarzenegger and bodybuilding go synonymous at this point. The Austrian-born movie star started bodybuilding at a young age and went on to become arguably one of the greatest bodybuilders to ever live, winning Mr. Olympia, the biggest competition in bodybuilding seven times. He is also one of the most respected athletes on the plants. Even athletes from other sports look to Schwarzenegger as an inspiration.

Standing at about 6’2, Schwarzenegger has managed to maintain a good physique to this date, and it is hard to see him look smaller when compared to others around him. However, this is exactly what happened recently.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Feels Like’ Danny DeVito Next to UFC & NFL Stars

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram recently to post a rather hilarious picture of himself standing alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and NFL star Mekhi Becton.

In the caption of the post, Schwarzenegger made a hilarious comment and suggested that he now knows how his former co-star Danny DeVito feels. Standing 4’10” tall, DeVito looked tiny beside the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner in their 1988 comedy movie, Twins.

He stated, “Now I know how Danny feels. @francisngannou @big.ticket73”. It is worth noting that Mekhi Becton and Francis Ngannou are considerably bigger than Arnold Schwarzenegger. While the NFL player stands at about 6 feet 7 inches. Ngannou, on the other hand, is about 6 feet 4 inches tall.

Who beat Arnold Schwarzenegger in Mr.Olympia?

Mr. Olympia 1969 is the only season when legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was defeated in the competition. Cuban-American bodybuilder Sergio Oliva is the only one who has defeated Schwarzenegger in Mr. Olympia.

The year was 1969 and having already won the competition twice, Oliva had become the first bodybuilder to register a hat-trick of Mr. Olympia titles at that time defeating ‘Austrian Oak’ was competing in his first Mr. Olympia.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger did everything in his power to make amends and win the following season. Interestingly, he went on to win the next six seasons, straight from 1970 to 1975. After winning six straight seasons of the competition, he decided to retire from bodybuilding and focus on his acting career.

However, despite announcing his retirement, Schwarzenegger returned to the competition in 1980 to compete in it and managed to win Mr. Olympia yet again. It was also the last time we saw him compete.

What are your thoughts on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding career? What is your reaction to his post with Francis Ngannou and Mekhi Becton?