“Destroy Them Before They…”: Chris Bumstead Conveys a ‘Savage’ Message, Post ‘Sad Times’ After Hair Transplant

Chris Bumstead created history by becoming the Classic Physique champion five times in a row. As if that were not enough, the legendary bodybuilder had yet another momentous occasion to celebrate. He will get a new title in 2024—that of a father—after he revealed that he and his fiancée, Courtney King, were expecting a child. Still, Bumstead had been harboring some reservations lately.

The icon recently went through a hair transplant, and while the procedure went well, the subsequent events were not favorable. He posted on Instagram how he seemed to witness all his hard work fade away.

“Sad times not being able to train for 30 days post hair transplant and watching all this work fade away.”

However, all’s not lost. Bumstead made a promise to make new goals and resolutions for the new year. And while he has already started training, he has a motivational message for his fans.

“Own your mistakes so that they no longer hold power over you. Destroy them before they destroy you.”

It looks like the Canadian icon is already pumped up for whatever the new year brings! He ended the message with his classic line:

“Be a savage; relentless!!”

This was probably a call back to Bumstead’s brand ‘Thavage’ – that is savage with a lisp. Owing to the bodybuilder’s prominent lisp that he once used to be conscious of, the brand now exudes self-confidence and is a reflection of his growth.

The journey to the Sandow: Chris Bumstead overcame many obstacles

In an interview with Chris Williamson, Bumstead laid his heart bare on how life has been pre and post-Olympia. The 28-year-old battled many health issues surrounding his kidney that affected his performance. He also battled mental health issues that pushed him to experience a breakdown inside his bathroom. While usually being open about his struggles, Bumstead also makes it a point to be transparent about how he overcame them while encouraging others to do so too.

Throughout his journey, he always makes sure to credit his friends and family, and especially his partner, for sticking through thick and thin. King has been a part of Bumstead’s life for a while, and now that they are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives, fans can’t wait to see this new side of the 5-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner.