9 Months Before $600,000,000 Fight, Dana White Warned Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Would Beat Him and His Guards in the Street

UFC head honcho Dana White does not shy away from making a bold statement and has often attracted controversy for his words. One such account was targeted toward the unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, nine months before his famous boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. The fight was a success, earning over $600 million and becoming one of the biggest events in combat sports history. However, in an interview with TMZ before the match, White warned ‘Money’ about what would happen if McGregor decided to engage in a street fight with the boxer.

After reaching the peak of his UFC career by becoming the first two-division champion in UFC history, ‘The Notorious’ challenged Mayweather in a boxing match. Both the fighters showcased their marketing prowess by building up controversy as they engaged in a verbal spat.

Mayweather even claimed that he would slap the Irishman if they met on the streets. The UFC president stepped in between and warned Mayweather about the consequences of crossing the former UFC champion in the streets.

Dana White gave a glimpse of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor street fight

White has proven himself as one of the best fight promoters by building up a shaky UFC into a multi-billion organization with years of hard work. He used his promoting skills to hype up the Mayweather-McGregor fight by giving a no-holds-barred interview on the streets to TMZ in 2016. Mayweather had spoken earlier about his intention to slap McGregor, White revealing his views on what would it result in said:

“You’ve met, you’ve interviewed Floyd, right? You had to aim the camera down here, right? He’s about this tall, okay? His hands are like peanut brittle. He has to wrap them a million times so that he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he doesn’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what Conor not only will kick his a*s, he will kick the sh*t out of every one of his security guards too, so.”

Mayweather is cut from a different cloth. Being the undefeated fighter and champion, he did not fear ‘The Notorious‘. Perhaps that’s why he didn’t hesitate before threatening McGregor.

Why Mayweather threatened to slap McGregor

Mayweather, who has not tasted defeat in his career, has a fearless personality which results in blockbuster trash-talk. This was on display when ‘Pretty Boy’ made a threat to none other than the trash-talk king of UFC – Conor McGregor. This was in response to McGregor’s call-out, as the Irishman was feeling cocky about defeating the undefeated boxer.

Mayweather said, “I ain’t never taking no L. I’m fu*king McGregor up, too. Where’s punkass McGregor? Imma slap the s**t out of McGregor when I see him!“

Whilst McGregor gave a good fight to the undefeated boxer, Mayweather came out victorious in their fight inside the ring. The 50-0 boxer stayed true to his words when he claimed that he would not be taking an ‘L’.

However, many fans wonder what would have happened had he stepped inside the octagon against the first UFC double-division champion.