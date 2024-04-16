Mark Coleman Expresses Gratitude to Dana White and Co. for Making Him Feel Like a Champion Once Again at UFC 300

UFC 300 has presented a night of extraordinary excitement for the fans. However, it also contained a few heartwarming moments. The respect and appreciation that the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman received on the night of April 13 was undoubtedly one of them. ‘The Hammer’ recently reciprocated the UFC’s and fans’ appreciation for him with an Instagram post. The prolonged caption to Coleman’s post thanked Dana White and Co. for providing him with a feeling that he used to have during his glory days in the UFC.

The 59-year-old had the honor of presenting ‘Blessed’ with the UFC BMF championship after his victory over the former king Justin Gaethje. Getting his hands on a UFC championship belt and entering the octagon after such a prolonged time took Coleman on a trip down memory lane and made him feel like a UFC champion once more. The trailing words of his Instagram caption thanked the UFC authorities and Dana White for the same. It read,

“Thank you @ufc @danawhite I feel like a champion again ❤️ Sober is cool Hammer House 4 life you’re all in”

The credit of being the inaugural UFC heavyweight champ is enough for Coleman to get invited to UFC events. But this time there was a special reason behind ‘The Hammer’s’ presence at the T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Coleman’s heroics propelled Max Holloway to invite him to UFC 300

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway might have acquired the UFC BMF title with a superb victory over Justin Gaethje. But he labeled ‘The Hammer’ as the “real-life BMF” in one of his recent interviews and requested the UFC to let him present the BMF title. Well, a look at Coleman’s heroics to save his parents from a devastating house fire last month will reveal that ‘Blessed’ was spot-on with his nomenclature.

The 59-year-old refused to flee away from the house fire since his parents and his dog Hammer got trapped inside. Coleman saved his parents after several valorous attempts. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do enough to save his four-legged friend despite all his efforts.

The cheers of the T-Mobile Arena crowd during Coleman’s walkout displayed that the entire UFC world lauded Coleman’s bravery apart from Holloway and the UFC authorities. Surely, not many have a heart like Coleman to run inside an ablaze house, not once, but thrice.