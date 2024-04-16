mobile app bar

Mark Coleman Expresses Gratitude to Dana White and Co. for Making Him Feel Like a Champion Once Again at UFC 300

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mark Coleman Expresses Gratitude to Dana White and Co. for Making Him Feel Like a Champion Once Again at UFC 300

Mark Coleman
Credits: Imago

UFC 300 has presented a night of extraordinary excitement for the fans. However, it also contained a few heartwarming moments. The respect and appreciation that the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion, Mark Coleman received on the night of April 13 was undoubtedly one of them. ‘The Hammer’ recently reciprocated the UFC’s and fans’ appreciation for him with an Instagram post. The prolonged caption to Coleman’s post thanked Dana White and Co. for providing him with a feeling that he used to have during his glory days in the UFC.

The 59-year-old had the honor of presenting ‘Blessed’ with the UFC BMF championship after his victory over the former king Justin Gaethje. Getting his hands on a UFC championship belt and entering the octagon after such a prolonged time took Coleman on a trip down memory lane and made him feel like a UFC champion once more. The trailing words of his Instagram caption thanked the UFC authorities and Dana White for the same. It read,

“Thank you @ufc @danawhite I feel like a champion again ❤️ Sober is cool Hammer House 4 life you’re all in”

The credit of being the inaugural UFC heavyweight champ is enough for Coleman to get invited to UFC events. But this time there was a special reason behind ‘The Hammer’s’ presence at the T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Coleman’s heroics propelled Max Holloway to invite him to UFC 300

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway might have acquired the UFC BMF title with a superb victory over Justin Gaethje. But he labeled ‘The Hammer’ as the “real-life BMF” in one of his recent interviews and requested the UFC to let him present the BMF title. Well, a look at Coleman’s heroics to save his parents from a devastating house fire last month will reveal that ‘Blessed’ was spot-on with his nomenclature.

The 59-year-old refused to flee away from the house fire since his parents and his dog Hammer got trapped inside. Coleman saved his parents after several valorous attempts. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do enough to save his four-legged friend despite all his efforts.

The cheers of the T-Mobile Arena crowd during Coleman’s walkout displayed that the entire UFC world lauded Coleman’s bravery apart from Holloway and the UFC authorities. Surely, not many have a heart like Coleman to run inside an ablaze house, not once, but thrice.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these