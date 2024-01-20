‘Abdul Wahid’ Aka Gervonta Davis Reportedly Has an Opponent for Return Post-Conversion to Islam

The former WBA lightweight champ, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, sparked numerous headlines when he converted to Islam a few days back. Reports said that he took the name Abdul Wahid after his conversion. ‘Tank’ is making headlines once more recently. But this time the fans may be even more excited since it’s about his upcoming matchup. A recent update on ‘X’ revealed that Davis may take to the ring on 30 March this year.

It also revealed that the famous Puerto Rican boxer, Subriel Matias, will be ‘Tank’s’ next rival. However, the scrap between the two is still in its preliminary stages. The update further revealed that the IBF super lightweight world title will be on the line for this fight. Its caption read:

“Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Subriel Matias are in negotiations for a March 30th bout, which will take place at 140lbs for the IBF super lightweight world title. This fight will headline PBC’s first card on amazon prime”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NashaunDj/status/1748456899995922475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this update came from a rather unpopular account on ‘X’ named ‘NDJ’, who calls himself a boxing fan. This is why several fans questioned the source of his information and doubted its authenticity.

But a look at the current scenario will reveal that another noted boxing star may come up as Gervonta Davis’ next rival. It also won’t be wrong to say that the fans will have their minds blown if this one materializes.

Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney’s online beef may end up in an in-ring clash

Lately, the noted WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney, fired a shot at Davis through one of his ‘X’ updates. He implied that Davis has always tried to duck a fight against him despite multiple offers. His update also highlighted the post of the former two-time welterweight champ boxer, Shawn Porter, who stated that a ‘Tank’ vs. ‘The Dream’ fight will never happen despite the massive interest of fans.

But Davis fired back at both Haney and Porter with a single ‘X’ update. He wrote:

“Now, ask Shawn this question.if I beat his ass in the gym and he was over 147lbs..why tf would I be scared to fight a mf w just a nose [Haney]..shit not adding up!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gervontaa/status/1747725340380647646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Well, nobody knows where this beef between these three will stop. But Davis may have given out an indication that he is ready to accept Haney’s challenge. Most boxing fans will probably love to hear that a Davis vs. Haney bout is awaiting them.