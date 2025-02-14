UFC Star Michael Chandler Drops Sneak Peek of New ‘Banger’ Track with Red Ferrin

:Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY

UFC fighter Michael Chandler might never be fighting Conor McGregor but contrary to popular belief, that doesn’t stop his life. The lightweight fighter has taken his time off the octagon to co-write a song for Nashville-based country artist Red Ferrin. The track, “Some City, Somewhere,” will be the title track of Red Ferrin’s new album, set to release on February 28th.

Chandler last fought former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 on the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic card. And even though he became a meme for carrying Oliveira around on his back and slamming him on the canvas, the fight told a very different story. For much of the fight, Chandler looked out of clues while dealing with Do Bronx’s multi-faceted attack and lost the fight to unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, and 49-45).

However, it doesn’t seem he has let that stop him from pursuing other creative endeavors. Talking to fans about downloading his creation, a visibly excited Chandler said,

“I just got the final version of my song I wrote for Redferrin called Some City, Somewhere, it’s the title track of his new album coming out February 28th, make sure you download it, get it today, it is an absolute banger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

Chandler is not the first combat sports athlete to explore a music career. Over the years, several UFC fighters and boxers have dabbled in the music industry, proving that their creativity extends beyond fighting.

One of the most notable examples is former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who has released multiple rap tracks, including a diss song aimed at Jake Paul before their boxing bout. Another well-known fighter-turned-musician is Anderson Silva, who has recorded songs in Portuguese, showcasing his passion for music alongside his legendary MMA career.

On the boxing side, Ryan Garcia has expressed an interest in music, occasionally teasing tracks on social media. Even Mike Tyson has dabbled in music collaborations, including appearing in music videos and recording spoken word sections for tracks.

MMA fans are usually very brutal when it comes to UFC fighters venturing into things other than fighting, especially something like music. However, Chandler’s announcement seems to have been met with a lot of joy.

Chandler can do it all

With the amount of trolling that MMA fans often engage in, Chandler might have expected some backlash after revealing that he co-wrote a song for a country artist. If Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce can be met with trolling, Chandler, by the power of simple calculus should have been subjected to some brutality by the fans.

However, the reaction was quite the opposite. Fans flooded the comments with support, expressing excitement for the track.

Messages like, “I’m afraid this is a hitter,” and “What can’t you do?” showcased their admiration for Chandler’s versatility.

Others chimed in with, “Oh can’t wait for this one,” and “This is awesome @mikechandlermma can really do it all.”

Fans react to Michael Chandler’s new song pic.twitter.com/PUMUxPyftd — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) February 14, 2025

Some even suggested Chandler should take his involvement a step further, with one fan urging, “@redferrin going to have to get him on some vocals next!”

The album actually releases on February 28. So let’s just get there first. And then maybe, if Chandler is still waiting for Conor McGregor to show up and honor his words, he could probably sing about it.