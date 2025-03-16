‘Actual Fight Is Life and Death’: Joe Rogan Explains ‘Laser-Focused’ Mindset During UFC Commentary With Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik

Aug 20, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi (red gloves) and Francisco Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

For UFC fans, no pay-per-view feels complete without the holy trinity of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan calling the action. Their chemistry, expertise, and passion bring fights to life, making every moment feel even more intense. But while fans enjoy the commentary from home, many don’t realize the level of preparation and focus that goes into educating viewers and capturing the raw intensity of the sport.

Rogan has now opened up about what it truly means to be in that seat—why he’s always “locked in” when the Octagon door closes. For him, it’s not just about calling a fight; it’s about respecting the brutal reality of what’s happening inside the cage.

“The actual fight is life and death, you have to be locked in” he explained on an episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, while answering questions about his mental state during a fight.

​Rogan had once famously remarked, “I see martial arts as moving forms of meditation. When you’re sparring or drilling techniques, you can’t think of anything else.”

This deep connection to the sport allows him to provide insightful and engaging commentary, making complex techniques of a very complicated and relatively new sport accessible to fans.

In conversation with Michael Kosta, Rogan explained that while the job allows for a lot of levity, when the situation calls for it, they must compliment the events in the octagon with their voice.

“Daniel Cormier we f**k around a lot we joke around a lot about stuff. But when things are serious we’re serious. You’re representing these people’s hard work. You have to be very serious about it. It’s confusing for sure.”, he said.

Rogan and Cormier, of course, being color commentators, get a little bit of leeway. The third member of this trio, Anik, however, gets no such luxury.

Actually luxury is the last word to be associated with what he suffers through.

Anik reveals extreme measures to never miss a minute of action

Anik has previously gone on record to claim that he intentionally dehydrates himself before events just to avoid bathroom breaks. Sounds extreme, right?

But as the lead play-by-play guy, he sees it as a necessary sacrifice to ensure he never misses a second of the action. During a podcast with Kenny Florian, Anik explained the reasons behind such drastic measures.

He pointed out that color commentators like Cormier and Rogan can rotate out if needed, but as the main guy keeping the broadcast flowing, he has to stay locked in.

“Cormier can handle a b-roll package or a walkout if Rogan is in the restroom. But me? I just dehydrate myself.”, he said.

It’s a pretty crazy commitment, but it just goes to show how difficult the job is. And here we were being envious of him having the best seat in the house.