Logan Paul Wants to Avenge His Brother Jake Paul by Fighting Tommy Fury

With an undefeated 6-0 record, Jake Paul entered the boxing ring for the seventh time last month on 26 February. Though he ended up facing the first loss of his career at the hands of Tommy Fury. The eight-round fight went in TNT’s favor by a split decision. Following the defeat, The Problem Child has indicated he might go for a rematch. However, it seems his elder brother has taken the loss by heart. Recently, Logan Paul stated he wants to handle things with Tommy Fury.

On the recent episode of his “BS W/ Jake Paul” podcast, the 26-year-old boxer, alongside Logan Paul, reflected on his loss against Tommy Fury. During the conversation, the WWE superstar stated he would fight TNT and avenge his brother’s loss.

Logan Paul wants Tommy Fury in the boxing ring if Jake Paul doesn’t get a rematch

Speaking on his show, The Problem Child expressed his desire to fight Tommy Fury in a rematch. Though if doesn’t get it, his brother Logan Paul would like to handle things.

“If you don’t, I’d like to handle that. That was like my first instinct obviously…” the WWE superstar stated.

In fact, according to their mother, Logan Paul reacted to Jake’s loss against Tommy Fury by saying this:

“I’m going to kill that kid.”

Well, the WWE superstar may wish to fight TNT, but he is sure Jake Paul can make a big comeback. On the show, Logan gave some words of wisdom to his little brother. He stated Jake can either let the loss take him down or, make a comeback, knock out Tommy, and rewrite the narrative.

Logan Paul reveals he wants to fight Tommy Fury to avenge his brother Jake Paul 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/hqWOnZr1fF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 2, 2023

Anyway, as of now, Logan Paul fighting Tommy Fury in the boxing ring seems far from happening. Because the YouTube Sensation is rumored to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE star is set for a face-off against The Visionary next week on RAW

The rumors of Logan versus Seth began after the YouTuber eliminated the latter from this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Although they haven’t met in the ring since that, mutual hatred can be seen wherever they talk about each other.

On this week’s RAW, Seth Rollins appeared on The Miz Tv where he had a video call with the YouTube Sensation. During the call, The Visionary dared Logan Paul to meet him face-to-face next week. In fact, the segment has been made official by WWE.

Nevertheless, the WWE superstar has a bit of experience fighting in the boxing ring. So far, he has fought three matches but unfortunately, has lost all of them. Though who knows, fans might see Logan Paul having a boxing match against Tommy Fury in the future.

