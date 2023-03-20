Is Andrew Tate Connected to the Taliban? Why Did the Organization Offer Him Afghani Citizenship?

In December 2023, the Romanian government detained Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate in Bucharest. The arrest was made on the suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking. It has been over two months and a lot has been happening since the arrest of the controversial brothers. Social media is divided into two halves. Since the Tate brothers have not been charged with the alleged crimes, one feels in favor of them. The detention is extended only on the grounds of the ongoing investigation. Thus, the Tate supporters are condemning their arrest. The other half, though, thinks the imprisonment is justified, given the brothers’ ‘misogynist’ persona.

Many notable names from around the world have chimed in with their thoughts on the subject. In a similar vein, the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group from Afghanistan, has also taken a side in the matter. But is there any connection between the Taliban and Andrew Tate?

Is there any connection between Andrew Tate and the Taliban?

No, there isn’t a direct connection between the Islamic fundamentalist group and the controversial social media influencer. However, there were several instances where the Taliban mentioned Andrew Tate.

Full Taliban Twitter space re: Andrew Tate #FreeTopG (in case you missed it) Make sure to share & subscribe. https://t.co/EtVCDmR9VA Taliban say westerners need @CobraTate because we are oppressed by feminists. 🔥 — samirah (@SameeraKhan) March 14, 2023

As aforementioned, there are a lot of Tate supporters. One of them is the former beauty queen Sameer Khan. A few months back, Khan held a Twitter Space to discuss the arrest of the Tate brothers.

According to her tweets, the Taliban also attended the Twitter space. In other tweets, Sameera also mentioned that the organization were concerned about the British-American personality.

Thereafter, she held another Twitter space with the Taliban, in which they discussed many things regarding Tate. During the discussion, as per Khan, the Taliban praised the Tate brothers and also said that they need men like them because of the west oppression.

What offer did the Tate brothers receive from the Islamic fundamentalist group?

It is important to note that the older brother Andrew Tate made it public last year that he has converted to Islam. He was also seen practicing the religion with others in several of his videos.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

This might be the major reason the Islamic fundamentalist group is supporting him. They have even offered the Tate brothers Afghani citizenship, along with an Afghan passport.

The PR Twitter account of the Taliban mentioned in a tweet that this offer was to save the brother from the Matrix- The group with higher power that functions the society.

However, the Tate brothers are yet to respond to the Taliban’s offer. They are currently in a Romanian prison and are expected to be released before the end of March. However, nothing can be said as of now, given that the court has extended their detention several times in the past.

What are your thoughts on the Taliban offering the Tate brothers Afghani citizenship?