After Bizarre Fight with KSI, IshowSpeed Set for Boxing Match Against Kai Cenat in March

The notorious Ohio streamer, IShowSpeed, is the fastest-growing YouTuber, and now has over 21 million subscribers. It’s not wrong to say that he has built a fanbase that often pushes him beyond his limits, but that’s what made him famous throughout the world. Recently, he went up against KSI in a boxing match; despite being pummeled throughout, he won the fight with a bizarre ending. And now, IShowSpeed is up for another boxing challenge, this time against Kai Cenat.

Advertisement

Recently, Cenat was streaming on YouTube while shadow-boxing on a video call with IShowSpeed. During this, Cenat, flexing his boxing skills to Speed after seeing his shadow boxing, the Ohio streamer, claimed that he would outshine him in boxing. Subsequently, Cenat replied and offered to fight him next year in December. Later, after a brief discussion between the two, they came to the conclusion to fight in March. The conversation went like this;

“Speed, you won’t beat my **s. You literally got your **s beat bro. Aye, you got your **s beat. So set up the date to December 2024. Let’s do it the day before GTA comes out.”

Advertisement

To which Speed challenged him to a boxing match in March 2024. Replying Cenat stated;

“Next year in March? Alright, so you want me to send the contract over? You gonna do it for real? Look at me, look at me!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1738426708028485819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After a brief discussion, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have agreed to fight in March 2024. Indeed, fans would be glued to see how this fight turns out. Although they are good friends off-camera, for now, they are rivals. It will be really interesting to see how Speed will fight this time after a bizarre end to his fight against KSI.

What happened at the IShowSpeed vs KSI matchup?

On December 15th, we saw two of the biggest YouTube stars fighting each other. The boxing match which has been in talks for a long time and after Speed’ sent numerous requests for the bout, KSI officially accepted the offer and instead of a big matchup it was sparring at the gym.

Advertisement

KSI isn’t an inexperienced boxer, having fought Tommy Fury and others, so he was expected to dominate Speed easily. However, despite his lack of experience, the Ohio streamer showcased his boxing skills, landing punches. But he fell short, as throughout the 4 rounds they fought, KSI was landing significantly huge strikes.

As the rounds went on, Speed’s energy dropped after taking many body shots. Meanwhile, KSI stayed in control throughout the fight. In the fourth round, seeing Speed visibly hurt, KSI tapped out, securing him the win.