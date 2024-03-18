After Conor McGregor in ‘Road House,’ Another UFC Middleweight Star Talks About His Hollywood Ambitions

Conor McGregor has paved the way in more ways than one for the UFC fighters. McGregor was the first to achieve double champion status which has since been pursued by many fighters. ‘The Notorious’ was the first to earn a mega payday in boxing which is now being pursued by many other fighters as well. While McGregor is not the first UFC fighter to act in a movie, he has landed the most high-profile role alongside a big name in the industry. Needless to say, this has inspired a number of fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov’s countryman.

Advertisement

Sharabutdin Magomedov recently shared his thoughts on potentially taking part in a movie. During an interview with ‘Red Corner MMA’, the reporter asked ‘Bullet’ for an update regarding a movie role for which he was being considered. The 29-year-old replied saying,

“Yes we’re discussing it. Ali (Abdelaziz) is waiting for me. I am getting my visa in a few days. When I get it I will fly to America. And perhaps star in that movie and train as well.”

Advertisement

Conor McGregor opines shooting for a movie tougher than MMA training

The UFC fighter did not shed any further light on what the possible role is or what the name of the movie is. However, he did confirm that the role he was being considered for is that of a villain. Magomedov is currently fresh off a debut win in the UFC. ‘Bullet’ secured a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva at UFC 294 and will be aiming to get back into the octagon as soon as possible. Although it might seem that filming for a movie is a glamorous task, Conor McGregor had an entirely different approach when asked about the same.

‘The Notorious’ wrapped up his first movie shoot a few months back. The ‘Roadhouse’ is set to release on the March 21. McGregor’s first experience filming a movie is something that opened his eyes on how hard acting really is. In a recent interview, McGregor made an extremely bold statement and said that filming for a movie was more challenging than training for a fight. He stated that the training schedule was easy since he would train only 2 or three hours in a day. Thus, the former champion had sufficient time in the day to sleep, rest and recuperate.



Advertisement

However, on the flip side, ‘The Notorious’ elaborated that when he was shooting for the movie, he would often have 18-hour days. This meant that the 35-year-old had only six hours to sleep and rest before he had to be back at work once again.