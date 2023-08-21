After Leonardo DiCaprio, Ja Rule & More, Conor McGregor’s Friend Ropes In Andrew Tate & Tristan to Mock Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis is going all guns blazing after Logan Paul and his fiancé Nina Agdal. Since days, ‘El Jefe’ is posting Nina Agdal’s picture with his past partner non-stop and the thing the fans are most surprised about is how many partners she has had. The photos don’t stop coming, day after day, hour after hour, celebrity after celebrity. What’s more, now Conor McGregor’s training partner Danis has involved Ja Rule, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Tate brothers as well.

Logan Paul is not responding to any of the Tweets Paul has made in the past couple of days. The only thing he has replied to is about how Conor McGregor’s friend is spreading lies about the cease and desist, etc. However, he has not responded to any of the Tweets made regarding Nina Agdal.

Although ‘El Jefe’ claims that Paul is having a ‘mental breakdown’ and losing his mind in private, there have been no signs of such in public. It will be interesting to see what the Tate brothers have to say about their involvement as well.

Conor McGregor’s friend ropes in Tate Brother Andrew and Tristan in his feud with Logan Paul

Tristan Tate had given Danis a shoutout because of how ‘El Jefe‘ was going for the ‘kill’ after his Twitter antics. Recently, Andrew Tate got involved by confirming the ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Danis has as he sent to Top G’s DMs. However, no one could have predicted what happened next.

Danis uploaded a Tweet which showed Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate standing with Nina Agdal who looked as if she was photoshopped on the photo. All that was left was to add Andrew Tate’s theme song to make the fans laugh. However, it was enough for the public as the Tweet became instantly viral with it reaching almost 700,000 impressions within an hour. Although the Tate brothers are not the only celebrities which Danis has involved in this feud.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ja Rules were also targeted by Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis is uploading every single photo and video he can get his hands on showing Nina Agdal either talking bout explicit content or being with her former partners. It is so shocking because Paul and Nina were recently engaged and there are not many cases in Twitter history where a celebrity is exposed to such an extent.

Danis uploaded a Tweet of Nina and Leo with the caption of,”I’m not fucking leaving!“

‘El Jefe’ also uploaded a photo of Ja Rule with Agdal, “not ja rule too wtf“

It remains to be seen what the ‘Nuclear Bomb’ Danis have on Agdal and whether it will prompt a reply from Logan Paul. Danis has claimed that he will send the photo to Adin Ross to make the fans watch his reaction, live on stream. Do you think we will see the ‘Nuclear Bomb’?