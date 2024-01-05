Snubbing Islam Makhachev, MMA Veteran Names UFC Fighter Stylistically Closer to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Most fans feel that the noted UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev is the one who is carrying the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the promotion. UFC fans and pundits have often talked about the similarities in their overall fight game since both of them hail from Dagestan. But the noted former UFC champ-champ, Henry Cejudo stands away from most fans and pundits in this regard. In one of his recent YouTube videos, ‘Triple C’ opined that Makhachev wasn’t the one whose fighting style was the closest to Nurmagomedov’s.

Well, there are several other Dagestani fighters in the UFC. Hence, if it’s not Makhachev, fans might name one of their styles as the closest to Khabib. But Cejudo revealed a rather unthinkable name.

He was talking about the UFC welterweight king, Leon Edwards’ next title defense bout at UFC 300, which is still in discussions. Amidst all of this, Cejudo opined that ‘Rocky’s’ scheduled title defense rival Belal Muhammad was the one he viewed as the closest to Khabib when it comes to fighting styles. ‘Triple C’ also gave a few supporting points to legitimize his statement. He said:

“They kind of do the same cross-steps. They kind of run and shoot. They do the same kind of feints with the lead hand to eventually level change for the takedown”

Several fighters have sought Cejudo’s help to prepare for their fights due to his understanding of various fighting styles. Hence, a lot of fans might believe his words. The fact that Nurmagomedov has also coached Muhammad for some time in AKA, adds another layer of legitimacy to Cejudo’s opinion. However, fans are currently talking about various points related to his possible fight against the UFC welterweight champ, Leon Edwards.

Will Belal Muhammad’s ground game prove to be as strong as Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 300?

A look at Khabib’s fights in the UFC will reveal that none of his rivals had the answer to his ground game. ‘The Eagle’ mauled all of his UFC rivals to date and maintained an undefeated record in his pro-MMA career.

But Muhammad hasn’t been able to do so. Despite being on a ten-fight win streak currently, he has picked up losses previously in the UFC. But his superb ground game may provide him with an advantage over his probable UFC 300 rival, Leon Edwards. Most fans may know that Edwards is primarily a striker. He comes from a kickboxing background and prefers a standup and strike fight.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that he will do everything to prevent Belal from taking him to the ground. This is exactly where ‘Remember The Name’ will have to prove that he packs a Khabib Nurmagomedov-like prowess in taking down his rivals.

Almost every UFC fan knows that none of the Eagle’s rivals could prevent getting taken down and mauled on the ground. But only time has the answer to whether Belal will be able to do the same to Edwards or not.