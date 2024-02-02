Mark Zuckerberg US Senate Hearing: Meta CEO Receives Unlikely Support from Ex-UFC Champ Amidst Backlash

Sean Strickland uses his social media platforms to voice his opinions. ‘Tarzan’ covers everything from the in-ring brawl to politics and everything in between. While this has gotten him in trouble on more than one occasion, it does not seem to slow Strickland down. Recently, Strickland shared his views on an individual he detests, Mark Zuckerberg on X, as he faces a senatorial hearing.

Sean Strickland pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation during Zuckerberg’s senatorial hearing. In an unlikely move, Strickland appeared to be supporting Zuckerberg while bashing the senators. He said,

“ Did you see the senate grill Mark C**kerberg? The nerve of these f**ks… “you’re bad for our kids c**kerberg”. 30 plus years of illegal wars, open boarders, corruption, trillions in debt and so much more. The nerve of these f**ks, when do they get a hearing?…. Lmao.”

‘Tarzan’, however, is not the biggest fan of Zuckerberg and the way he operates his business. In the past, the former champion has criticized the founder of Meta multiple times for several reasons. The 39-year-old recently found himself in hot water for another problem related to his social media websites.

In a congressional hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers chastised Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and four other executives from social media firms for not doing enough to protect children online. In a moment that has now gone viral online, Zuckerberg was forced to stand up and apologize to all individuals who were wronged by his social media sites. During the hearing, the 39-year-old also stated that his company spent a significant amount on security in 2023 alone. Sean Strickland was the last person fans would have picked to defend Zuckerberg.

Sean Strickland receives a strong message from Raquel Pennington

Strickland headlined UFC 297 last month in his first title defence. The co-main event on the night was Pennington vs Silva for the vacant bantamweight title. In the lead up to the fight, Strickland was extremely critical of his co-main event and women’s MMA in general. The former champion believes that MMA is a sport reserved only for men and that women do not exactly fit.

While Strickland is not the only fighter to think this way, he is the most vocal of the lot. While Pennington did not say much in the build-up to the event, she recently issued a scathing reply to Sean Strickland in an interview. Pennington stated that women’s MMA is here to stay, whether ‘Tarzan’ likes it or not.