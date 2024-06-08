After Luke Rockhold, Dillon Danis Rips Into Sean Strickland Over Recent Subpar Performance

Dillon Danis never misses to take a shot at people who have nothing to do with him. Only, this time, it’s Sean Strickland being criticized for his ‘boring’ performance against Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

And this time, the general consensus is with Danis. Although Strickland did end up winning dominantly, fans were expecting more from him after his claims in the press conference. Both fighters promised fans a knockout, not a 5-round game of mental chess.

Sean Strickland wanted to finish Paulo Costa during the fight. But it was just 25 minutes of posing like the crane from Kung Fu Panda and throwing jabs as Costa faded from walking away from Strickland.

Earlier even Luke Rockhold had called out the former champ for his ‘subpar’ performance despite his faux tough guy persona.

Well, Dillon Danis joined in on the efforts. Danis posted a picture of Sean Strickland advancing with his legs raised up.

“this guy will tell you before a fight that he’s going to kill you in the cage, only to show up like this.”

The fight was not all the fans were hoping for. Paulo Costa himself was critical of it after the fight saying he should not have cared for points.

Now, although the former champ has not responded to Dillon Danis yet, we can expect one soon enough.

In the meantime, he did give Luke Rockhold a fitting reply to his comments.

Sean Strickland warns Luke Rockhold of what will happen if they run into each other

Luke Rockhold has been very vocal about his hatred towards Sean Strickland recently.

In response to his comments, Strickland has issued a warning to Rockhold, who he claims stays close to him.

“You just can’t live in a radius of me and run your f*cking mouth and not expect me to hit you in the face….I’m gonna run into you at RVCA…..and smack you in the f*cking face.”

NEW: Luke Rockhold admits he “HATES” Sean Strickland and says he’s willing to come back to the #UFC to fight him. “F*ck, I hate that guy,” Rockhold said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I know a lot of people look at me and they just hate me. I see this f*ckin kids face, every… pic.twitter.com/ATnyaexm2C — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) June 5, 2024

Sean Strickland and Luke Rockhold both reside in Las Vegas. And from what Strickland said, it seems they stay close to each other and often run into each other. So, maybe Rockhold needs to watch his back when he goes to training or finds himself in a parking lot from now on.

But if Strickland just wants to press him like a hungover frat boy doing the crane pose from The Matrix, Rockhold will be just fine.