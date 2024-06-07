Ex-UFC Star Luke Rockhold Slams Sean Strickland as ‘Fraud,’ Accuses Him of Delivering ‘Boring Fights’

Luke Rockhold is not a fan of Sean Strickland’s faux tough guy image. During his recent interview, the 39-year-old accused ‘Tarzan’ of delivering boring fights apart from labeling him a “fake” person. The Santa Cruz native also provided the reasons behind his allegations.

The UFC community is currently still reeling from the snoozefest that was Strickland’s fight with Paulo Costa at UFC 302. Strickland himself confessed about his lackluster encounter to the Prudential Center crowd. So, it was technically Strickland himself who validated Rockhold’s “boring” allegations.

But the latter had more to say.

UFC fans admire Strickland due to his “America First” narrative. He has also amassed a massive social media following his support of Trump and his ultra-conservative opinions.

However, Rockhold revealed that none of this actually came from Strickland himself. Instead, he accused his former sparring partner of having social media managers who post such stuff to boost his image.

“[Sean Strickland] puts on the most boring fights of all time. He’s a fake, he’s a fraud. He’s got social media managers telling him what to do and what to say. Try to be a bit more real, boy.”

After the allegations, Rockhold also implied that he had no issues locking horns with the 33-year-old in the future. But a fight between the two looks quite farfetched.

Will fans get to witness a Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland encounter after the beef?

Well, it’s quite understandable that the Rockhold vs. Strickland matchup won’t happen tomorrow, even if both parties agree today. ‘Tarzan’ and his former sparring partner are signed with different promotions currently. Hence, they will need to converge under the roof of a single promotion for the fight to happen.

Besides, looking at Strickland’s current form, it can be safely said that he isn’t leaving the UFC anytime soon. The Santa Cruz native will have to resign from Dana White’s promotion if he wants the fight. However, given the way his career is going on right now, Strickland seems be in no hurry to be going anywhere any time soon.