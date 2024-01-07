After Questioning His Star Power, Ilia Topuria Ropes In Conor McGregor to Berate Sean O’Malley

The recent ongoing heated back and forth between Sean O’Malley and Ilia Topuria gained a lot of attention from the fans. Not only this, but Topuria has come up with another comical dig freshly directed towards ‘Suga’ and Conor McGregor.

Topuria recently took to the platform X (FKA Twitter) and shared a controversial tweet involving the Irishman and O’Malley. He expressed that he saw a dream in which McGregor and Sean O’Malley were having a baby together. This came after ‘Sugar’ challenged Topuria for a PPV bet and the ‘El Matador’ clapped back at him by referring to himself as ‘the PPV king”.

As confusing as this tweet might look, Topuria then asked his fans about who they think is the mother among the two. With the tweet he referred to both O’Malley and ‘Mystic Mac’ as the couple. He wrote,

“I just had a dream…Conor and Omaly were having a baby! Who do you think was the mom?”

The current bantamweight champion ‘Suga’ and Topuria have been shooting verbal shots at each other for a few days. Their heated exchange has also involved ‘The Notorious’ as O’Malley in his tweets poked fun at Topuria saying that McGregor doesn’t know him.

The Irishman, O’Malley and Topuria are all preparing themselves for their upcoming bout in the UFC and have been a big talk of the town recently.

What is next in line for Ilia Topuria at the UFC?

Topuria is quite evidently active both inside and outside the octagon as he prepares for his next fight in the promotion. Amid the ongoing exchange of comical insults, he is also eyeing a featherweight championship bout.

The Georgian and Spanish fighter Topuria is set to face Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski at UFC 298. The bout is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2024, at Honda Center, Anaheim, California, United States.

Topuria is currently #5 in the featherweight rankings and has a stellar record of 14-0-0 (4 via knockout, 8 via submission, 2 via decision). His last fight in the promotion was against Josh Emmett which he won via decision (unanimous) and is now preparing for the next battle.

How and what things turn out to be for ‘El Matador’ is something his fans are waiting to witness. But as of now, the ongoing heated exchange between him and Sean O’Malley is something which is keeping the fans entertained.