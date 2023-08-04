$800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Has Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya & More in Awe After Gifting Furnished House to UFC Star

Dwayne Johnson, the WWE star turned actor, has won the hearts of many on the internet for his recent act of kindness. He gifted a fully furnished house to a UFC fighter who was facing financial difficulties. ‘The Rock’ also comes from a humble background and has several times narrated a story about having only $7 in his pockets at one point. Considering, he quickly resonated with UFC welterweight fighter Themba Gorimbo after he revealed his problems post-first UFC victory.

As soon as his story went viral, Dwayne Johnson, who is now worth over $800 million, took to Twitter and promised to help Gorimbo. Interestingly, the former WWE honored his word. ‘The Rock’ recently met the Zimbabwean UFC fighter at his gym.

Not only that, but Johnson also surprised him with a magnificent house in Miami. His kind deed has won the hearts of many people on the internet. UFC stars such as Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have also praised ‘The Rock’ for his gesture.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya react to Dwayne Johnson helping UFC fighter

On his social media accounts, Dwayne Johnson shared a video of his meeting with Themba Gorimbo. The video shows ‘The Rock’ surprising Gorimbo by visiting his gym.

After a heartfelt moment between the two, Johnson informed Gorimbo that he would be taking him to visit a friend. Upon arriving at the friend’s house, Gorimbo saw his family photo and later found out that ‘The Rock’ had bought the house for him.

Inside the house, there was also training equipment for Gorimbo. This surprise overwhelmed the Zimbabwean fighter, and he promised to donate the money he had been saving to buy a house to help his village.

The video Johnson posted on his Instagram received over 780k likes and several notable names commented on the post. One of them was UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He posted a few emotional emojis to express his feeling about Johnson’s gesture.

Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to his official Twitter account to react. He showered the Hollywood star with some kind words. Jones wrote:

“Yo @TheRock Bro, getting that MMA fighter a brand new house was the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year. Just became an even bigger fan.”

‘The Rock’ once reacted to Jones and Adesanya’s meeting

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dwayne Johnson and the UFC stars have connected. ‘The Rock’ is a huge MMA fan and previously he sent a message to Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya after they squashed their beef.

Adesanya and Jones, the arch-rivals, recently ended their beef and also posted about their meeting on social media. Reacting to their Instagram post, Johnson wrote:

“We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect.”

Given his recent gestures for UFC fighters, it is plausible to conclude that Johnson is a dedicated MMA fan who also goes above and above to assist them.