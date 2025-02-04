After UFC Saudi Arabia Losses, Two Big Heavyweight Stars Get Dropped from the Roster

UFC Saudi Arabia turned out to be a tough night for the heavyweight division, with two big names being cut from the roster after disappointing performances. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, one of the most feared knockout artists in the division, was among those released after his loss to Sergei Pavlovich. Despite having solid wins in the UFC, including victories over Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Gaziev, his latest loss seems to have led to his departure.

Rozenstruik, known for his devastating power, was considered one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division and earned his legendary status after a spectacular knockout of Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 in 2019. The vicious punch that put Overeem to sleep in the final seconds of the fifth round became one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history.

Overeem’s long-standing career, including being a former Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion, only made Rozenstruik’s win even more impressive. With his raw power, knockout potential, and striking accuracy, ‘Bigi Boy’ quickly became one of the most feared heavyweights in the world.

Unfortunately, despite his early success, Rozenstruik’s recent performances have not lived up to the high expectations. His loss to Pavlovich appears to be the one that finally broke the camel’s back. Even though he had shown flashes of his incredible potential, the recent cuts signal that the UFC may be moving in a different direction with the heavyweight division.

Also getting the axe was Jamal Pogues, whose UFC career was rather short-lived, with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses. His loss to Hamdy Abdelwahab at UFC Saudi Arabia sparked controversy, as many fans and fighters felt that Pogues had done enough to secure the victory but was robbed by the judges. This unfortunate outcome, coupled with his lack of significant momentum in the UFC, led to his departure.

However, while his career in the UFC has come to an abrupt end, the battle is not yet over for Pogues.

Pogues to approach athletic commission

The American fighter, now 2-2 in his UFC career, expressed his frustration over what he perceived as a hometown advantage that cost him the win. However, Pogues’ assertion that Abdelwahab had a hometown advantage is a bit off. Abdelwahab is actually Egyptian and trains out of New York.

Whether it was a misunderstanding or simply frustration speaking, Pogues still felt strongly about his performance, arguing that he clearly won rounds 2 and 3 and as such plans on appealing the decision. He also didn’t hold back while addressing Abdelwahab and anyone who disagreed with his assessment of the fight.

“I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say, f*ck Hamdy and anyone else that went against me, ’cause I know I won that f*cking fight.”

Jamal Pogues posts a statement following his split decision loss at #UFCSaudiArabia via IG Story “I really don’t know what’s next i hope the ufc resigns me” “I don’t give a f**k what anyone say: fuck Hamdy and anyone else that went against me i won that f***ing fight” pic.twitter.com/rTvPOqQBxI — Kevin (@realkevink) February 1, 2025

The loss has clearly left Pogues frustrated, and the controversy surrounding the split decision only adds to the tension. For far too long, judges’ decisions have courted controversy in the UFC. The promotion cannot do much about it either since the judges are brought in by athletic commissions. But one can only hope that both parties find a resolution soon.