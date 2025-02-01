“I Don’t Give a Fu*k”: UFC Fighter Cries Foul, Claiming Judges Were Partial to the ‘Hometown’ Fighter

Jamal Pogues battles Hamdy Abdelwahab in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ( PxImages) Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_016 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

UFC fighter Jamal Pogues isn’t too pleased with his split decision loss to Hamdy Abdelwahab at UFC Saudi Arabia. The American heavyweight, now 2-2 in his UFC career, claimed that his opponent had a hometown advantage and he was robbed of a win because of it.

But here’s the kicker. Pogues’ claim about Abdelwahab being favored as the local fighter doesn’t quite hold up. Abdelwahab is Egyptian and trains out of New York. So, while the event was closer to Abdelwahab’s home country than the U.S., he wasn’t exactly the fan-favorite ‘hometown hero’ Pogues made him out to be.

Perhaps, Pogue was unaware or simply ignorant. Regardless, he believes he won at least 2 rounds in the fight. Venting his frustration, the heavyweight said,

“It’s not really much to say. When you fight in people’s country and sh*t, they’re gonna pick the hometown guy. I know I won rounds 2 and 3. We’ll see what the UFC do, whether they re-sign me or not.”

He then took it up a notch, throwing direct shots at Abdelwahab and anyone who disagreed with him.

“I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say: f*ck Hamdy and anyone else that went against me, ’cause I know I won that f*cking fight.”

Jamal Pogues posts a statement following his split decision loss at #UFCSaudiArabia via IG Story “I really don’t know what’s next i hope the ufc resigns me” “I don’t give a f**k what anyone say: fuck Hamdy and anyone else that went against me i won that f***ing fight” pic.twitter.com/rTvPOqQBxI — Kevin (@realkevink) February 1, 2025

Usually, with any split decision, there are always arguments to be made on both sides. However, after watching that fight, fans seem to be siding with the American.

The judges are at it again

Pogues isn’t just talking, he’s taking action. The heavyweight prospect has vowed to go to the commission in an attempt to get the decision overturned, and fans are fully backing him.

Social media has also erupted with outrage, with many calling the result one of the worst robberies in UFC history. This fan claimed he was done with the event after watching the fight and said, “Jamal Pogues f*cking robbed in broad daylight f*ck this card already.”

Others went even further, declaring, “Jamal Pogues is the victim of the worst robbery in the history of the UFC. What the f*ck was that decision?”

Jamal Pogues is the victim of the worst robbery in the history of the UFC. What the fuck was that decision? — Brandon‍ (@ChefBoyardubs69) February 1, 2025

A common theme among reactions was frustration with the judging, with one fan warning, “We see how the judges are going to screw over fighters not from the region. The rest of the fighters better go for finishes!”

Pogues showed up with some crisp boxing and this head kick against opponent Abdelwahab and got robbed in Saudi Arabia in a decision loss. We see how the judges are going to screw over fighters not from the region. The rest of the fighters better go for finishes!#ufc… pic.twitter.com/lmNrwSbEGN — JBreck (@jbreckCPA) February 1, 2025

Judges’ decisions going awry is not exactly a new phenomenon in the promotion. During UFC 310, Alexander Volkov had been handed a loss by the judges despite dominating former heavyweight champion Cyril Gane through the course of the fight. UFC President Dana White was even heard admitting to Volkov that he ‘got f**ked’ after the match.

However, as of right now, there doesn’t seem to be much of a solution to the problem. White has repeatedly criticized judges’ decisions for years but athletic commissions are the ones who assign them. So there’s not a lot the bossman can do to change things there!