Echoing Dana White, Dillon Danis Claims Inside Knowledge on Mike Tyson’s Fight Delay With ‘Sc*mbag’ Jake Paul

Dillon Danis seems to be active on social media again. And no, this time he’s not busy making misogynistic remarks at every woman he can name. Danis has claimed to have inside knowledge of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. And surprisingly, his opinions echo those of Dana White.

Dana White is one of the many people in the MMA world who have been fiercely critical of Jake Paul and his approach to the fight game. The UFC President has on multiple occasions bashed Paul for booking fights against opponents much older than him. However, this time, White refrained from making any comments on the postponement of the boxing bout.

Following UFC 302, a reporter asked Dana White what he made of the upcoming fight between Paul and Tyson. White stated that he was happy the fight was canceled as they were looking out for Tyson’s health. He went on to add that he knew a lot more about the situation but refused to make any comments.

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis also added fuel to the fire by insinuating that there was a bigger reason for the delay of the fight. Calling Jake Paul a scumbag, Danis tweeted,

“I know the reason Mike Tyson had to postpone the fight. I spoke to his close friend, and like Dana White said, he knows but doesn’t want to get involved in respect to Mike. It’s actually truly sad what’s going on.”

"I know the reason Mike Tyson had to postpone the fight. I spoke to his close friend, and like Dana White said, he knows but doesn't want to get involved in respect to Mike. It's actually truly sad what's going on. Jake Paul, you're truly a scumbag for knowing what he's going…"



At this point in time, the information released states that Tyson had an ulcer flare-up. This forced him to be on rest for a few weeks, derailing his fight camp. The fight was therefore rescheduled. In the meantime, Jake Paul continues to look for an opponent as a familiar face turns up.

Jake Paul agrees to a fight with brother Logan Paul

‘The Problem Child’ has made a lot of enemies in the sport who would be more than willing to take him on in a fight. However, one person he wouldn’t have anticipated answering the call for a fight was his older brother, Logan.

Following the postponement of the bout, Logan Paul put out a tweet saying that he would be willing to fight his brother.

Jake replied saying his mother would not want him to knock out Logan but he would be more than willing to do it, tweeting "Mom doesn't want me to KO you but fuck it Loser has to change their last name #PaulVsPaul"



Jake replied to the same saying his mother would not want him to knock out Logan but he would be more than willing to do it. Given how the Paul brothers are, they could either be trolling to keep fans engaged or extremely serious about fighting each other. Paul’s promotion has stated that they will announce the next course of action on June 7th, so until then everything remains speculation.