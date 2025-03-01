UFC Champ Jon Jones’ ‘Undefeated’ Aura Shaken After Fans See Him Running from a Challenge

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP)

Jon Jones has faced some of the toughest fighters in UFC history, but it looks like he finally met his match – an ice bath! In a YouTube video with human biologist and longevity expert Gary Brecka, the UFC heavyweight champ went through a day of recovery that included cycling, red light therapy, and, of course, the dreaded cold plunge.

Although still debated, the cold plunge is said to help in reducing inflammation, improving muscle recovery after exercise, boosting mood, potentially enhancing cognitive function, and promoting better blood circulation by causing blood vessels to constrict and then dilate.

However,’Bones’ wanted no part of it and ran out of the room, leaving everyone cracking up. Though he skipped the ice bath, he did end up cooling off in the swimming pool with Brecka and the crew.

But fans couldn’t let this one slide and had a field day in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

This fan drew parallels to his rumored reluctance to fight interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall, with comments like, “Ducking the ice bath like he is doing with Tom,”. Another reiterated, claiming that when Jon looked down into the barrel, “Maybe he saw Tom at the bottom.”

Fans trolling Jon Jones pic.twitter.com/ULpJMYDzSN — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) March 1, 2025

Others simply found it relatable, with one fan saying, “That’s me too, f*** the cold lol,” while another admitted, “I don’t blame him. That s*** is hard.”

And, of course, there were the inevitable fight jokes, with one comment reading, “Ice bath by submission.”

While Jones remains undefeated in the Octagon, the ice bath got a rare W over the champ this time.

Well, ‘Bones’ is still widely considered the greatest of all time, so it’s not like he cares about the opinion of random people in replies.

Joe Rogan on why Jones is the GOAT

Jones’ dominance in the UFC has spanned over a decade, and while there’s always room for debate, many still see him as the undisputed GOAT.

Other legendary names often enter the conversation—Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov—but Jones remains the front-runner for fighting over 3 generations of world-class fighters and never really losing.

UFC commentator and podcaster Rogan, who has watched Jones’ career from the beginning, weighed in on the subject in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience,

“He has been a world champion for 14 years,” Rogan stated. While acknowledging that fighters like GSP and Khabib had incredible careers, he ultimately leaned towards Jones due to his prolonged impact on the sport.

Rogan also praised ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson for his exceptional technique and talent, calling him “the best expression of martial arts talent and technique that I’ve ever seen.” Additionally, he recognized St-Pierre’s achievements as a two-division champion who came back after a four-year layoff to claim the middleweight title.

However, despite these accolades, Rogan concluded,

“Out of just the sheer longevity, I have to say Jon Jones [is the greatest]… But if you were going to give it to someone, I’d say give it to Jon.”

Truthfully, there are quite a few arguments to be made against Jones’ candidature- from drug violations to suspensions to picking and choosing opponents, Jones has really done it all. That said, he’s also an enigma, who’s had an incredible impact on the sport.