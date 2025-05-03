“Alex Pereira Behavior”: Islam Makhachev Wins Hearts After Meeting 16-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Who Draws Strength from UFC Champion

UFC lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, has been lauded on social media this week after connecting with a young fan who is in the midst of a battle with cancer.

Makhachev, the current undisputed king of the division, is expected to make his return to fighting later this year. However, yet to actually book his comeback pairing, the Dagestani champion instead is eagerly awaiting the results of the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Further linked with a showdown against former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Makhachev has, however, remained tight-lipped on a UFC 317 showdown with the unbeaten finisher as soon as the end of next month.

But for all his championship exploits inside the Octagon, the Makhackala native has been labelled a champion outside of combat sports to boot.

Earlier today, footage emerged of pound-for-pound number one meeting with a special fan and spending some quality time with him.

16-year-old Rabazan is a huge fan of the Dagestani champion and has claimed to have watched every single fight Islam has been a part of. Speaking to reporters at a charity event he said, “I learnt about Islam on TV, I liked his fight. Then I decided to watch his other fights on the phone”.

Explaining his reasons for liking the champion, Rabazan said that Islam was a determined person with a lot of interesting techniques.

Issuing an autograph to his fan, Makhachev detailed how long training sessions and workouts are a key to success. In a bid the young man to continue fighting, Islam added, “I am glad I see them, to give them some support, some motivation, to let them know that they are not alone in fighting these diseases”.

While Makhahev received a lot of props for this meet and greet on social media, many fans also compared this with Alex Pereira’s meeting with a kid last year, whose head he shaved in an emotional video.

“Alex Pereira behavior” a user posted on X.

Another user described Makahchev as a champion outside the octagon as well and said, “What an absolutely legendary human being“. “This is what you call a true champion,” commented another.

Islam was also referred to as the “people’s champion” in the video.

Notably, comparison to the former two-weight champion, Pereira, comes with some credence.

Pereira weeps during emotional meet-up

Last year, when he was the light heavyweight champion, Pereira met up with a teenage fan who was battling cancer. Father to two teenage boys himself, Pereira openly wept and showed his emotional side during the meet.

This fan, who knew Pereira shaved his own head ahead of his fights, asked the Sao Paolo native could do the same for him. And the champion obliged.

And recently, during a trip to Australia for UFC 312, Pereira stunningly reunited with the same cancer patient. During an emotional reunion, the patient revealed he had beaten the illness, with Pereira commending him as a result.

“About a year ago or so, I came to Australia,” Pereira said. “I cut his hair at the Institute of Cancer here in Australia. It was something very emotional, very heavy for me, I cried, I got emotional.

The fan who asked Alex Pereira to shave his head last year has beaten cancer pic.twitter.com/ANqzJ86JTK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 15, 2025

“To see this guy’s recovery. He was training Muay Thai. He had to stop because of the cancer and now he’s fought against cancer, he beat cancer,” added the former light heavyweight champion, noting, “A big inspiration. This is what you call fighting.”