Alex Pereira ‘Deserves It More’ – Magomed Ankalaev Crushes Carlos Ulberg’s Title Hopes Despite UFC London Win

Carlos Ulberg continued his impressive run by securing his eighth consecutive victory at UFC London. But even with that momentum, it seems like his title aspirations have hit a roadblock. His controversial decision win, dubbed as a ‘robbery’ by some, seems to have left the light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankaev questioning his worthiness.

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz stepped back into the Octagon for the first time in two years, facing off against Ulberg in a highly anticipated showdown. The Polish veteran had last fought Alex Pereira, narrowly losing a split decision in the Brazilian’s divisional debut in 2023.

Ulberg, on the other hand, came into this fight with a lot of hype, thanks to his unique personality and exciting seven-fight win streak. Fans were eager to see if the Australian could keep the streak alive against a former champion. And that’s exactly what he did, securing a controversial unanimous decision victory.

Fresh off his biggest career win, the Kiwi made his intentions clear in the post-fight interview. “The longest win streak in the light heavyweight division so the only thing that’s left for me is a title shot and that’s all there is,” he stated confidently.

Carlos Ulberg is fixated on a title shot after #UFCLondon but doesn’t rule out a future meeting with Jiri Prochazka. pic.twitter.com/JUnc7nmINW — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 23, 2025

However, Ankalaev wasn’t having it. Having recently dethroned Pereira at UFC 313, Ankalaev dismissed the Kiwi’s callout with a blunt response. “Good win for Carlos but Alex is next. He deserves it more than anyone,” Ankalaev said, making it known that a rematch with Pereira is his top priority.

For Ulberg, it’s a frustrating setback. He might now have to face Jiri Prochazka for the #1 contender spot.

Good win for Carlos but Alex is next. He deserve it more than anyone. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 22, 2025

It’s worth noting that reports have surfaced about Pereira’s compromised condition going into UFC 313. According to Joe Rogan, the Brazilian fighter was dealing with both a broken hand and norovirus, which likely contributed to his underwhelming performance.

Interestingly, Ankalaev’s team had claimed that Pereira had used some lube, like Vaseline to avoid takedowns during the fight. Since then Ankalaev has confirmed a rematch, asserting he would finish the Brazilian.

In fact, Anklaev is itching for it so much that he’s basically been stalking Pereira on social media.

Ankalaev Takes a Shot at Pereira’s Monaco Trip

Ankalaev’s last win against Pereira was dubbed a boring performance by fans of the Brazilians, who echoed their hero’s words about the Dagestani holding him up against the cage without causing any damage.

Even though that wasn’t the case and Pereira got thoroughly outsmarted by the Dagestani, it would appear to have affected the champion.

So, while Pereira was seen partying in Monaco for David Natroshvili’s 48th birthday, Ankalaev laid down a warning for him.

In a video shared by ‘Poatan’, he’s seen dancing alongside his coach Plinio Cruz, Johnny Walker, and crossover boxer Jully Poca.

Ankalaev wasn’t impressed. Responding to the clip, he wrote: “Keep dancing, I will keep training and I will keep winning. I already beat these two guys but I think Johnny is still a little bit sleeping, but good guys.”

Keep dancing, I will keep training and I will keep winning. I already beat these two guys but I think Johnny is still a little bit sleeping, but good guys — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 22, 2025

Ankalaev’s comment referenced his past fights with Walker, including a controversial No Contest at UFC 294 due to an illegal knee and a knockout win at UFC Vegas 84.