Alex Pereira Speaks Out Against Israel Adesanya Mocking His Kid at UFC 287: “If He Felt Better…”

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya left fans shocked with his behavior after his recent win against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya was behaving as a baby face, but after his victory, he broke character and acted like a heel. In addition, Adesanya went as far as mocking Pereira’s child after their fight by mimicking the child’s movements on the ground. In a recent video, Pereira gave his opinion on the entire scenario.

The animosity between the fighters started during their earlier kickboxing fight when Adesanya was knocked out, and Pereira’s kid was seen mocking him in the crowd. Adesanya wanted revenge and was searching for the child in the audience after knocking out Pereira. This incident sparked a rivalry between the two fighters that only intensified with their recent UFC fight.

After the fight, Pereira and Adesanya met backstage, and in a heartwarming video, they showed respect for each other. The reconciliation between the two fighters seemed genuine, and it looked like the beef between them was over.

Alex Pereira felt Adesanya’s behavior was distasteful

Alex Pereira recently shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya mocking his child after their UFC fight. Pereira stated that he understands why Adesanya did what he did, but he would not do the same thing. Furthermore, Pereira believed that Adesanya was influenced by people around him to act in that manner.

He said:

“I did that, I knocked him out the night I won the belt and my kid was wanting to do the same thing up there. I said to him: No stop -don’t do it.”

Despite the incident, Pereira clarified that he has no ill feelings towards Adesanya. He even revealed that he had told his child not to do the same thing, and everything is now good between the two fighters.

Adesanya demands respect

Israel Adesanya has recently taken to social media to share a video of Alex Pereira and his son discussing the child’s behavior during their earlier kickboxing fight. The video highlights the child’s mocking of Adesanya after he lost the fight. Adesanya included the video in a tweet aimed at Pereira, doubling down on the insults.

He said, “Always respect your elders.”

Always respect your elders. https://t.co/YjMFi3tOUl — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 10, 2023

The incident goes back six years, and it seems that Adesanya has finally gotten his revenge. In the tweet, he references the child’s disrespectful behavior towards him and shows that he has not forgotten the incident.