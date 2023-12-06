“Alex Pereira Is the…”: GTA 6 Poster Featuring Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, Hasbulla, & Other UFC Stars Amazes Fans

Being a professional fighter can take up a significant portion of a person’s time. This increases exponentially when a fighter is in training camp. Given that training for a fight is so demanding, being able to wind down is as important as training. For a lot of UFC fighters such as Sean O’Malley, Max Holloway, Israel Adesanya, and more, gaming is their preferred outlet to wind down after a day of hard training and sparring. While some do it for pleasure, others stream on Twitch and enjoy along with their fans.

Advertisement

For UFC fans and fighters alike, one of the most highly anticipated game trailers was released earlier today. Rockstar Games released a one-minute thirty-second trailer for their upcoming game, GTA 6. The trailer broke the record for the most views in 24 hours for a non-music video surpassing Mr.Beast. At present, the video has over 98 million views and 8.9 million likes. The previous version of this game is the most successful and highest-selling video game of all time. Therefore, it is not a shock to see the excitement and buzz around the upcoming game.

In celebration of the trailer launch, a profile on Instagram shared a GTA poster with UFC fighters as the main characters. The fighters included Sean O’Malley, Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, and more. Needless to say, it garnered strong reactions from fans. Let’s a look at some of the best reactions to the same.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0etFrGJQPG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



One fan said, “The fact that Strickland isn’t on here is heinous, bro is real life Trevor.”

Another fan added, “Where Diaz brothers ?”

“gotta have pereira there as a gang member or sum would’ve been tough”– commented another fan.

“Alex Pereira is the Final Boss”– said another fan

Advertisement

We’re just one PPV event away from the end of another calendar year with the UFC. With that being said, let’s take a look back at 2023 and take a look at what is in store for UFC fans in 2024.

A look back at UFC in 2023

In more ways than one, 2022 was a record-breaking year for the UFC. The company boasted revenues of $1.3 billion and several sold-out events. Just when it seemed as though that could not be topped, the UFC seems to have gotten better in 2023. Many highlights in 2023 left fans shocked, disappointed, happy, and sad all at the same time.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzwrnKnP-Ov/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



However, there are several things to look forward to next year as well for UFC fans. Next year, UFC fans will see the return of both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, two of the biggest names in the UFC. The UFC will also return to locations such as Toronto after an extended break.