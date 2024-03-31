UFC Star Gilbert Burns Praises Conor McGregor’s ‘Roadhouse’ Film Despite Previous Controversial Criticism

Gilbert Burns is impressed with Conor McGregor despite having bad blood. Fans might recall that ‘The Notorious’ has dissed a plethora of UFC stars to date. In October 2023, McGregor turned his radar towards Burns as well and called him “the fat le*bian” following an initial joke from the Brazilian. Surprisingly, the UFC welterweight recently appeared on the ‘Show me the Money‘ YouTube podcast, where he revealed that he had also tuned into the movie. Moreover, ‘Durinho‘ also implied that he found ‘Road House’ to be quite entertaining.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Burns’ appreciation for ‘Road House’ showcased his generous nature. The Brazilian affirmed the podcast host’s question about tuning into McGregor’s ‘Road House’ with a smile. ‘Durinho’ said,

“I did. I watched it. It was fun. The guy’s [McGregor] crazy.”

Burns’ subsequent words revealed the reason for the smile on his face. Well, it was definitely due to McGregor’s craziness in the movie. But the 37-year-old went into further detail and implied that McGregor’s “bu**-naked” scene was the peak of his craziness in the movie.

As a matter of fact, the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor, followed in the footsteps of the famed Ronda Rousey to make his Hollywood debut in ‘Road House’. The Irishman may have reaped praise from a lot of viewers. But another section of the ‘Road House’ audience wasn’t pretty impressed by the Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie. Moreover, UFC fans too, may not be pretty happy about the consequences of ‘Road House’.

The UFC return of Conor McGregor got further postponed due to Road House

Most fans are probably in dilemma about the fact that whether McGregor won’t make his UFC return at his previously mentioned date of June 29. This is because the UFC boss, Dana White, recently announced that they had scheduled the UFC Saudi Arabia for June 23. Hence, fans are doubtful about if the UFC would be able to host 303 on June 29 to feature McGregor’s return.

But ‘Mystic Mac’s’ words in a recent interview revealed that he had to take breaks in between training camps for the promotional ventures of ‘Road House’. The 35-year-old also refrained from doubling down on his previously given return date of June 29. With no confirmation yet, it will be interesting for the fans to see when does ‘The Notorious’ come back to UFC.