Alex Pereira’s Rescue of Glover Teixeira from Wife’s Fury Sends Jon Jones, Mike Perry, and Others into a Frenzy

Alex Pereira is a true friend to Glover Teixeira. The UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion helped Teixeira get out of a spot of trouble in a recent video posted on his Instagram page. The former champ’s wife wanted to use his phone because hers was not working. Thanks to Pereira’s quick thinking, he took the phone and smashed it to the ground. Frustrated, Teixeira’s wife left and the former champ gave ‘Poatan’ a fist bump for his heroics.

Advertisement

Although the video was a skit, Alex Pereira’s acting had UFC fighters and fans alike, laughing uncontrollably. Here’s the video:

Advertisement

Here’s how the current UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones reacted to the skit:

Former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry also found the skit hilarious:

Fellow Light-Heavyweight fighter Johnny Walker had this to say about the skit:

“Friend for these things”

Take a look at the comment:

Advertisement



Fellow UFC fighter Polyana Viana, who recently filmed a skit with Alex Pereira commented saying:

“Now @gloverteixeira owes you life”

Take a look at the comment:

Here’s what the fans had to say about the skit:

“I’m all in for more pereira skits”

Take a look at the comment:

One user called Alex Pereira his hero:

“My hero doesn’t wear a cape, he says “CHAMA”.”

Take a look at the comment:

Another user believed Pereira should have won an Oscar for his performance in the skit:

“Poatan should have winned the Oscar’s!!!!!!!! chama”

Take a look at the comment:

One user praised Glover Teixeira for his performance:

““This Phone”? What a performance from Glovão!”

Take a look at the comment:

Alex Pereira is doing a lot outside the UFC. He recently went on a stream with Adin Ross, one of the biggest streamers in the world. While on the stream, Ross asked him about his plans for the UFC. Pereira revealed to the streamer what he plans to do next in the organization as a champion of the light heavyweight division.

Alex Pereira reveals his plans for the UFC to Adin Ross

Alex Pereira and Adin Ross were a link-up that fans did not see coming. ‘Poatan’ was in Miami recently for the UFC 299 event and before the event, he met Ross at his residence.

The live streamer then asked the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion whether he plans to move up in weight in the future in a Kick Stream. Here’s what he had to say to him:

“(Translated by his coach) His focus right now is on this weight class”

Take a look at the video:

Pereira is set to defend his title at UFC 300 against Jamal Hill next. But, he has not ruled out going up in weight. The champion will currently look to clear all the contenders from the light heavyweight division before he can even think of going to the heavyweight division.