Alexander Volkanovski Jokes He Has Enough Kids to Train Without Groin Protectors—Unlike Merab Dvalishvili

You would think that the fighters would even train wearing groin protectors. One, to make sure they’re used to fighting with it on, and second, to protect their crown jewels.

However, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he rarely ever wears one while training. The conversation came up in an interview with Nina Marie Daniele where the Aussie was teaching her to do kickboxing.

Daniele then asked whether he was wearing a cup, to which he responded, “I don’t use them enough. It’s not usually till fight night that I chuck em on……You probably should right? I’ve had enough kids, I don’t need to worry about that anymore.”

Volk had three daughters as of March 2025 and is expecting a fourth this year. One of them even watches his fights regularly.

At one point, she had even wondered what her dad would do if a burglar broke into her house. When Volk told her he would beat the man up, she had promptly asked, what if the man was Islam Makhachev?

Thankfully, Islam sent her a little gift, asserting that he didn’t hurt little girls.

So yes, four kids do seem to be enough. As if losing to the lightweight champ wasn’t enough, Volk has his kids unintentionally rubbing his face in it.

But he did admit that he should follow the example of Merab Dvalishvili, who, according to Nina Marie Daniele, always wears a cup.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes face-off in Miami ahead of their fight this weekend @ufc #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/20jJrSzgGP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 8, 2025

Thankfully, Volk will put on the cup to protect himself, underneath the custom shorts he will be wearing at UFC 314.

Volkanovski explains custom shorts

There’s a reason Volkanovski is called ‘The Great’. Sure, his years of being a UFC champion, and championship-winning pro-Rugby career before that have a huge part to pay, as does his name, Alexander.

But it’s his Greek and Macedonian heritage that ensures the moniker of Alexander ‘The Great’ slips like a glass shoe!

This weekend, on April 12, as Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes with the vacant UFC featherweight title on the line, he will be showcasing the heritage on his new custom shorts.

The UFC has allowed certain fighters to come up with customized versions of their shorts since UFC 300 and to be honest, its been one of the coolest decisions the promotion has taken in a while.

Fighters like Max Holloway, Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev have all used their fight dates to revel in a display of their culture through these shorts.

And now, Volk is going to do the same.

First look at Alexander Volkanovski in his custom shorts @ufc #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/kr5utBbBx1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 8, 2025

“See the font there, it’s like a Greek font. Macedonian flag there, then green and gold, look at that, how good”, he said, elated.