UFC 299: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Debut, Ian Garry Fight, & More- Dana White Provides Major Update on UFC Miami Card

As the new year 2024 comes closer so do the updates of upcoming UFC events lined up for the next upcoming year. The UFC president Dana White took a moment to provide an update about the same and gave some big news about UFC 299.

Advertisement

During a UFC 296 post-fight press conference, White made some big announcements about the scheduled fights from UFC 299 and what fans can expect. He announced a scheduled bout Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Kevin Holland which is going to be MVP’s debut fight in the UFC. One of the most interesting fights is between the Chinese fighter Song Yadong and the former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1736278574871585175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Dana White announced two more scheduled fights that is Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal. Well, it is not just the announced bouts that look promising but the main and the co-main event also has a lot to offer. The main event will feature a bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. Whereas the co-main event will feature a women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber.

With the scheduled fights in the roster for UFC 299, the MMA community is set to witness a power-packed show. The event is taking place on March 9, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s career and UFC debut

The 36-year-old fighter is a prominent personality in the world of MMA. His combat skills are a testimony to the different forms he excels in like MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. After his recent release from the Bellator contract, Page is now all set to make his electrifying debut in the UFC with his matchup at UFC 299.

Page has a professional MMA record of 21-2-0, which includes his 21 wins (13 via knockout, 3 via submission, 5 via decision) and 2 losses (1 via knockout, 1 via decision). He had his last bout at Bellator 292 which was against Goiti Yamauchi and ended up with Venom’s victory via TKO (Leg Kick).

The British fighter is famous for his dynamic finishes and unique fighting style. His skills will be put to the test when he steps inside the octagon at UFC 299 against his opponent Kevin Holland.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see who wins the bout, but fans are also equally excited to see what waits for Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the UFC and his career ahead.