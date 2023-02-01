Reports: Andrew Tate Hires Lawyer Associated With Mike Tyson, Chris Brown, & Michael Jackson to Appeal Against Detention

The recent and ongoing trial of the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, in Romania is being eagerly watched by the entire globe. According to sources, the brothers have now retained a prominent attorney who has worked with a number of well-known figures, which might give them an advantage in the trial.

Since being taken into custody last year after being found inside their mansion in Romania, Andrew and Tristan Tate are being held by the police. The brothers are being held on suspicion of money laundering and alleged human trafficking. The Tate brothers have since filed an appeal against their arrest.

Andrew Tate hires a new lawyer for the case

After being arrested from their mansion in December, it was announced that the Tate brothers will be in custody for 30 days. However, the judicial court extended the period of detention until the end of February.

To appeal against the detention, the Tate brothers have hired Tina Glandian, a renowned attorney. Glandian has worked with high-profile clients, including former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

She has also represented famous singer Chris Brown during his train. Glandian was also the lead attorney in the Michael Jackson v. Xtrajet case after Jackson’s chartered jet was illegally wiretapped.

Glandian has a lot of experience in such high-profile cases. Thus, it might be an advantage for the Tate brothers to have her on the team. Similar to the case of Johnny Depp, which the world has witnessed.

A Twitter account named ‘Censored Men’ with over 20k followers posted the news. Later, multiple media outlets also covered the joining of Glandian on Tate’s law team, including BBC.

The truth will be out soon: Tate

Ever since being detained, the Tate brothers have denied all the allegations against them. During their appearances in front of the media, Andrew and Tristan have several times stated that there is a political agenda behind their arrest.

Not only that, but they have also accused the Romanian authorities of not having proper evidence against them. Today while going to the court, Tate shouted at the reporters, saying he was innocent.

Following that, while the social media star was taken back to jail, a reporter asked him if he was a free man. To which Tate bluntly replied, “You’ll find out the truth of this case soon!”

There are several rumors that the Tate brothers will soon be released. However, the hearing of their appeal isn’t revealed yet. But the recent addition of Glandian to their attorney team might work in the favor of the Tate brothers.

