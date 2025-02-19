UFC Star Tracy Cortez Fires Back at ‘Haters’ Who Called Her Fat, Says Bulking Made Her Stronger

Tracy Cortez has been putting in serious work at the gym, focusing on a bulking phase as she prepares for her highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon. However, not everyone has been supportive of her transformation. Some meatheads have been taking to social media to body-shame her.

It’s not unusual for women to be subjected to misogynistic comments about their bodies. Earlier last year, MMA scribe Amy Kaplan had been ridiculed by influencer MMA Guru, which had resulted in the UFC community coming together to call him out.

Even MMA influencer and UFC’s resident pre-fight social media promoter, Nine-Marie Daniele has found herself on the wrong end of some particularly violent strand of misogynists. And while all these women continue to stand up for themselves, it was high time, someone went on the offensive. And that is exactly what Cortez has done here.

The Mexican-American fighter was indeed responding to trolls, but she also ensured that they couldn’t hold a candle to her. Posting a post-workout picture, she said, “Vibes after today’s sparring. For everyone that was calling me fat, the bulk did me good. But YOU… that hairline, retreating, and you still ugly, so a big F U to the haters. Coming back stronger & better than ever.”

Vibes after todays sparring

For everyone that was calling me fat, the bulk did me good, but YOU.. that hairline, retrieving, and you still ugly so a big F U to the haters.. coming back stronger & better than ever ❤️‍

Y a los todos los que me han apoyado I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/65QriglFl2 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) February 18, 2025

Her response has seemingly resonated with many who praised her for shutting down body shamers and focusing on her strength and performance rather than unrealistic beauty standards.

Bulking phases are natural for any pro athlete. And since Cortez is already trying to bounce back from an injury and a loss to Rose Namajunas, a little bit of muscle would only help further her ambitions. With her eyes set on redemption, she’s using the criticism as fuel to come back stronger than ever and piece up another win streak until it took her to a title shot.

However, unfortunately, trolls aren’t the only ones she seems to find herself responding to at his moment.

Cortez beefing with Perez

Cortez and Ailin Perez have never liked each other and have made no efforts to be secretive about it. Their rivalry reached a fever pitch when they reportedly ran into each other in an elevator and confronted one another last year.

Then in January, following her victory at UFC 311, Perez took some shots at Cortez when reporters asked her about said confrontation. “Don’t name her in this conversation right now, get better quality people to have beef with me… She wants to be me… She cannot believe how beautiful I am.”, she said, explaining that Cortez had been trying to provoke her.

Ailín Pérez trashes “dirty” Tracy Cortez after her win at #UFC311: “She wants to be me… She just cannot believe how beautiful I am.” pic.twitter.com/2qsHQn1kOe — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 19, 2025

A few days later, Cortez responded to Perez’ remarks through some rather strong words of her own. In an Instagram story, laden with expletives, Cortez said, “What the f**k? Boss b*tch, you gonna do f***ing something?’ She didn’t do sh**. She tried to shake my hand… I said, ‘No. If you’re gonna f***ing say something, stick to it.’… I’m from the f***ing hood. If you’re gonna talk sh**, stand by it.”

Tracy Cortez was pissed off about her run in with Ailin Perez ”I’m from the hood” pic.twitter.com/LwMQa4UoLO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 21, 2025



It should be noted that this feud started after Perez had called out Cortez for having to cut her hair to make weight for her fight at UFC Denver.