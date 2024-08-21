Andrew Tate Backs Jon Jones After the UFC Champ Hints at Joining Tom Brady and Floyd Mayweather Into the Sunset

Andrew Tate recently backed Jon Jones’ decision to hang up his gloves after the much-awaited fight against Stipe Miocic. While Jones believes his time in the UFC is at an end, the decision has disappointed fans who want the heavyweight champion to face Tom Aspinall.

For over a decade now Jones has fought every new name that fans thought would pose a challenge for him. However, none of those fighters lived up to the expectations, and ‘Bones’ believes he is done proving himself over and over again. Well, Tate, a former fighter himself, mirrored this very thought, as he claimed that fans would never be satisfied and continue throwing new fighters unless Jones decided to retire for good.

In fact, the online personality took to X and in a Tweet supporting Jones’ decision wrote,

This is true. Anyone who hasn’t been in the cage doesn’t understand. They will forever throw some name at you no matter what you achieve. Even some new kid with one big fight and one big KO. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 20, 2024

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxing world champion so he knows what it means to be at the top. The biggest challenge of being the best in your sport is how after one point, people just want to see you lose. And that’s exactly what is happening with Jones. At 37, he can’t possibly keep fighting forever and has decided that his time has come.

So what did ‘Bones’ say that caused the fans to protest so much?

Jones announces that he will retire following his fight against Miocic

For a long time now, Jones has been speculating about what he should do after his fight against Miocic. This fight itself is over a year in the making and might finally be scheduled for the end of 2024.

In a recent tweet, the UFC heavyweight champion revealed his plans for the future and the fans aren’t very happy with him. He wrote:

I’m 37 years old now, I’ve kicked everyone’s ass. My job is to finish strong and make an amazing movie. go join Tom Brady, Floyd Mayweather, and all the other retired bad asses. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2024

Jones claimed he is going to live the retired life like Tom Brady and Floyd Mayweather, the GOATs of their respective sport. Still, it will be interesting to see how he deals with life following the UFC, with no more training camps and fights.