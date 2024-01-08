Andrew Tate Celebrates As $27 Million Worth News Comes as the Latest Break in Case Against the Tate Brothers

Over the last 12 months, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been embroiled in a legal battle. The Tate brothers were accused of human trafficking and arrested on the 29th of December. Since then it has been one blow after another for the brothers. However, a recent court ruling gives Andrew Tate and his brother a major win which will be highly appreciated by the brothers as well as their fans.

A fan account on Twitter posted an update regarding the Tate brothers and their frozen assets. The tweet put out said,

“UPDATE: The judge has accepted the Tate brothers appeals regarding their assets. However the Tate brothers have to go to a new hearing to evaluate the value of how much assets will be returned back.”

In response to the tweet, Andrew Tate said,

“They stole 27 million without a single shred of evidence that we had many money illegally. A very smart judge threw it out. Now they have to prove to a new judge what money we “made”. If they prove 10k, they can keep 10k. They won’t prove a thing because it never happened. 27M of houses cars gold and cash on its way back to me. Mashallah.”

Since being arrested, the Tate brothers have had to overcome major obstacles. Immediately upon being arrested, all of their bank accounts were frozen, all the assets they had were confiscated. Major payment giants such as Stripe also suspended offering their services to Tate which meant they had no source to bring in money. However, while this comes as a major victory, it is on the back of a major life event that has affected both the brothers.

A much needed win for Andrew Tate after devastating family news?

The Tate brothers were released from prison earlier this year and placed on house arrest. Upon reviewing the situation, the judge freed the brothers from house arrest. However, they had to remain within the country at all times. A few weeks back, Tate’s mother who resides in London suffered a heart attack.

The brothers filed for a petition to fly to England in order to visit their mother. However, the petition was denied and the brothers were forced to stay in Romania. They were not able to visit their mother at a time when they needed them the most. Therefore, after weeks and months of dejection, the brothers finally have a much needed win.