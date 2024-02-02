Andrew Tate Isn’t Concerned About Bugatti and Other $75 Million Worth Assets- Here’s Why

Controversial internet figure Andrew Tate and his brother have been battling the law for over a year now. The brothers were arrested on the 29th of December 2022 and have since been stripped of all their possessions. Following the arrest, all assets owned by the brothers were either confiscated or frozen. Despite being released from prison, they still have not received all of their assets back. However, that does not seem to faze Andrew Tate, who put out a bold statement on X recently.

The younger Tate brother shared his mindset on the current problems he was facing. He said,

“I remember 2 years ago when I bought a 5,4million dollar Bugatti it was a big deal. Now I have 75,000,000 dollars of cars in the middle of a global bank freeze Matrix attack and dont even give a f**k. I own the largest online http://university.com in the world. Its amazing how fast you can become insanely rich if youre not a moron and work 18 hours a day, 7 days a week. And I tell people exactly how to do it and they still cant find the will to try. Born to lose.”

Among the many businesses the Tate brothers run is an online university. According to the website, a monthly fee gives individual access to the entire site. The areas covered include crypto trading, crypto investing, e-commerce and more. Through the online university, the Tate brothers aim to educate and prepare individuals to work for themselves and ensure financial success. The Tate brothers aim to help individuals replicate the impressive financial success they have had so far.

A closer look at the $5.4 million Bugatti and Andrew Tate’s $75 million car collection

Both the Tate brothers are extremely fond of cars and have an impressive collection. Their collection encompasses everything from Ferrari to Mercedes, Bugatti and everything in between accumulating upto a whopping worth of $75million. However, the crown jewel in their collection is a $5.2 million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

There are only 60 examples of this car produced worldwide with Tate owning one of them. Naturally, given the rarity and value of the car, it has become a major target for law enforcement. In a recent tweet, Tate revealed that the first thing law enforcement wanted to seize when they raided his houses was the Bugatti. Needless to say, both the brothers will be waiting patiently for their legal troubles to get over so they can once again enjoy their cars.